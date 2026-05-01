Dearborn residents invited to volunteer for park maintenance

Peace Park West 22271 West Village Drive. – Photo by the city of Dearborn

DEARBORN – The city has urged residents to participate in its annual “Adopt-A-Park” program, encouraging individuals, families and local organizations to invest their time and sense of community pride in maintaining neighborhood parks and shared outdoor spaces.

In a statement, the city said volunteers will help keep parks clean by regularly collecting trash and placing it in bags, which city crews will later remove. Gloves and trash bags will be provided free of charge to participants.

The program aligns with the broader vision of Mayor Abdullah Hammoud to enhance residential neighborhoods through major initiatives, including the development of three “Peace Parks” built with a $30 million investment.

The Adopt-A-Park program focuses on basic cleaning and maintenance efforts to ensure that Dearborn’s green spaces remain vibrant and attractive through simple but impactful tasks.

Participation does not require a set number of volunteer hours. Instead, participants are encouraged to visit their chosen parks whenever possible to assist with trash removal, weed pulling and other upkeep activities.

Volunteers will be identified by special T-shirts provided by the city, designating them as official participants in the initiative.

Residents and interested groups can register through the program’s official link or by calling (313) 943-2150.