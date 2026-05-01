Emad Rehman, 26, of Garden City, has been charged after allegedly fleeing police and crashing into a business in Ferndale. – Photo courtesy of the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office

FERNDALE — An Arab American man from Garden City is facing a potential prison sentence of more than five years after allegedly fleeing police during a high-speed chase that ended when his vehicle crashed into a Verizon store in Ferndale on the evening of Friday, April 24.

Emad Rehman, 26, is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding police, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine — as well as driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine, according to a statement from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to authorities, Rehman was driving a white Tesla Model 3 when he ran a red light in Royal Oak, prompting an officer to initiate a traffic stop. He then allegedly began weaving between vehicles at high speed, endangering other motorists, before losing control of the car and crashing into a Verizon store at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Lewiston Avenue in Ferndale.

Prosecutors said Rehman was driving on a suspended license, had active warrants and did not have insurance on the vehicle.

“This incident could have ended much worse,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “The defendant’s alleged actions put countless motorists at risk and caused damage to a local business.”

The court set bond at $5,000 for Rehman’s release pending his next court appearance, scheduled for May 8.