Illuminated stop signs installed to improve safety in Dearborn Heights

Illuminated stop sign at an intersection in Dearborn Heights. – Photo by the city of Dearborn Heights.jpeg

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Nearly four years after a tragic accident that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle home, the city began installing 250 illuminated stop signs on Monday.

The rollout started at the intersection of Pardee and Annapolis Streets, where the fatal crash occurred on October 14, 2022, resulting in the death of Joey Smith.

The new solar-powered stop signs are designed to help prevent future tragedies and improve safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“The good news is that this represents a simple solution and a modest beginning to reassure our residents that public safety is a top priority, and to affirm that their voices have been heard,” Mayor Mo Baydoun said at a press conference marking the initiative.

Baydoun noted that the city has begun installing the first signs near schools and public parks, adding that it has already received 50 of the stop signs.

The administration also plans to install a pedestrian crossing signal on Beech Daly Road near Crestwood High School, as well as speed humps in areas surrounding parks and schools.

The project to install 250 stop signs is funded 80 percent through the state’s “Safe Streets for All” grant, with the remaining costs covered by the city’s local and major roads fund.