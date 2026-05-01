Internal conflict erupts at the ADC's national office following dismissal of senior officials

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is facing a deepening internal crisis, raising urgent questions about the dramatic recent shake-up that included the dismissal of National Executive Director Abed Ayoub, National Board Member Dr. Ed Hassan and National Organizing Director Suehaila Amen, and whether these actions are tied to profound disputes over governance standards and transparency within one of the largest and oldest Arab American civil rights organizations in the United States.

On Friday, April 24, the ADC issued a brief statement announcing the appointment of its National Legal Director Jenin Younes as interim president of the organization, which was founded in 1980. The appointment followed what was described as an “extraordinary meeting” and took effect immediately.

The statement explained that the ADC’s Board of Directors had been considering appointing Younes as executive director over the past four years, noting that the process was recently accelerated “to provide stable leadership during this period.” The board expressed confidence in her ability to lead the organization forward with focus and efficiency.

It praised Younes’ qualifications, noting that she has served as interim president since September and has dedicated her professional career to defending individuals against government overreach, regardless of their political views or the issues involved, across multiple forums.

“Younes has a strong commitment to ADC’s mission and a deep understanding of what this organization represents to its members, staff and the Arab American communities across the United States,” the statement read.

Notably, the statement made no reference to the circumstances that led to her appointment or to the decisions that resulted in the dismissal of Ayoub, Hassan and Amen.

Legal complaint alleges governance violations and retaliation

Meanwhile, The Arab American News obtained a 117-page formal complaint filed by the law firm Chap Peterson and Associates, PLC on behalf of Dr. Hassan. The complaint was sent to ADC Board Chair Dr. Safa Rifka, board members and Ayoub, with a copy submitted to the Office of the Attorney General in Washington, D.C., specifically to the Public Advocacy Division and the Nonprofit Enforcement Unit.

The complaint, dated April 22, outlines what it describes as a severe governance crisis within ADC. It includes allegations against Rifka of serious administrative and legal misconduct, claiming that the removal of Dr. Hassan from the board was a “retaliatory act” following his efforts to expose mismanagement and the organization’s failure to maintain proper legal standing in Washington, D.C.

The complaint further accuses the board chair of issuing explicit instructions to destroy official documents, specifically the organization’s bylaws, in order to conceal evidence and obstruct legal accountability.

Documents included in the filing describe what is characterized as a “hostile work environment”, citing intimidation and harassment against staff. Among the incidents highlighted is a case of verbal abuse by a board member toward an employee. The complaint also accuses current leadership of fostering a culture of “protecting officials” by imposing unlawful confidentiality agreements and appointing non-independent investigators, rather than properly addressing mounting labor and administrative grievances that have eroded trust within the organization.

The complaint calls for the immediate removal of Board Chair Rifka and the complete dissolution of the current board, arguing that its continued leadership represents a serious breach of legal and ethical duties owed to the Arab American communities the organization serves.

It also gave the ADC a 10-day deadline to fully rectify the alleged violations, warning that legal action would follow if the demands were ignored.

Ayoub rejects dismissal, announces legal action

For his part, former National Executive Director Ayoub stated that his termination was carried out in an “unlawful and unjust” manner after nearly two decades of dedicated service to the Arab American community. He stressed that the recent actions fundamentally contradict the core values and principles the organization claims to uphold.

In comments to The Arab American News, Ayoub strongly rejected claims circulated by some board members that he had resigned voluntarily, stating unequivocally that “resignation is not part of the vocabulary” of his work. He insisted that his removal was illegitimate and said that the true motivations behind the decision would be revealed and made public in due course and at the appropriate time.

Criticizing the organization’s internal environment, Ayoub argued that, “no organization can stand for justice publicly while failing to confront rapid discrimination, Islamophobia and misogyny that is happening internally. Through my attorneys at the Nisar Law Group, we are pursuing our legal claims against ADC for unlawful employment practices.

“The work environment had become increasingly hostile and unhealthy,” he added. “I experienced discrimination and harassment due to religious beliefs, screamed and yelled at constantly and belittled in front of staff and others. At least two of the board members have expressed to staff that I am attempting to ‘give ADC away to the Islamists’ and ‘We need to be careful of the Muslims and their agenda.’ At least one of the board members made it known that I should be replaced because I am a Shi’a Muslim, and what he perceived my views to be on Syria, Iran and Lebanon. These comments were made to other board members, to me directly, and to outside parties. Other employees have filed internal complaints about the Islamophobia and misogyny coming from the Board of Directors.

“I remain committed to supporting our community and holding ADC, and any institution that engages in these harms, accountable,” Ayoub said. “This is not about destroying ADC. It is about refusing to let ADC be destroyed from within by silence, fear, retaliation, Islamophobia, misogyny or abuse of power. ADC is bigger than any board, any title and any one person. It belongs to the community that trusted it, the staff who carried it and the next generation that still needs institutions brave enough to tell the truth. My fight is not against ADC’s mission. My fight is for that mission — for the dignity of our people, for the safety of those who serve them and for the integrity our community deserves. If we are going to stand for justice and dignity publicly, we must live those values internally. ADC deserves better. Our people deserve better.”

Rashida Tlaib criticizes the ADC, raises harassment allegations

At the same time, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) posted a video on Instagram expressing her frustration toward the ADC and some of its officials for failing to address allegations of sexual harassment affecting multiple female staff members — including herself.

Tlaib stated that following the recent developments, she visited the ADC’s website and was surprised to find her photo still displayed as a member of one of the organization’s committees. The discovery angered her and prompted her to demand that officials “remove my photo immediately.”

She also claimed that she had been subjected to sexual harassment during her time as an intern at the ADC’s Michigan office after graduating from university.