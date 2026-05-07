Dearborn entrepreneurs compete for a $25,000 grand prize.

DEARBORN — Last week, on the eve of the launch of the annual “Dearborn Expo” business development event, the city announced the names of the local businesses selected as finalists in its second annual entrepreneur competition, “Innovation Night.”

The public event will take place May 12 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center and is being organized by the Arab American Chamber of Commerce as part of the “Bet on Dearborn” Expo, which is designed to support and empower entrepreneurs and local businesses.

An independent panel of judges selected the finalists, describing them as “the best representatives of the city’s culture of innovation in startups and entrepreneurship.”

The finalists are:

My Breastfeeding Journey, LLC

Founded in 2025 by Dr. Christine Khanji, this Dearborn-based company specializes in breastfeeding support services. Located on Mercury Drive, the business provides personalized guidance to help new mothers navigate the various stages of breastfeeding.

Sew Modest Studio

Owned by Latiri Yassin, this women-only fashion design and sewing school is located on Schaefer Road. The studio offers classes for adults and children of all skill levels, with a focus on technical skills, social development and sustainable fashion.

Sakina Scrubs

Founded by nurse Huda Abu Sbaa, this brand specializes in modest medical apparel for women. Although the business primarily operates online, its products are also available locally through a retail location in Dearborn. Abu Sbaa said the company grew out of her own professional experience and the need for high-quality modest medical workwear, including scrubs.

Overtime Print Shop LLC

Located on Schaefer Road, this creative studio and retail space specializes in screen printing and hosts open workshops teaching the technique to all age groups. Screen printing is widely used for T-shirts, posters and even electronic device covers because of its durability and ability to produce vivid, precise colors.

Dearborn Balloon Decor LLC

Founded online by Dearborn entrepreneur Amira Abu Hammoud, the company specializes in custom balloon arrangements, event styling and dessert decoration. Although it does not currently operate a retail storefront, some of its products are available at local businesses throughout the Detroit area.

Cash prizes

The five finalists will compete for prizes ranging from $5,000 for third place to $10,000 for second place and a $25,000 grand prize for the winner.

In addition, three other businesses will compete for the evening’s $2,000 “People’s Choice Award.” Those finalists are:

e3 Refillery LLC

A company specializing in environmentally friendly home and personal care essentials.

Secureshots313 LLC

A business focused on privacy protection services for private events, including weddings.

Rumman Books

An independent bookstore currently operating as a pop-up vendor at markets, festivals and community events throughout the region, while working toward opening a permanent location in Dearborn.

Public invited

In a statement, the city encouraged the public to register and attend the free event to experience the excitement live between 5 and 8 p.m. next Tuesday.

The city said “Innovation Night” became possible through the support of several partners, including the Song Foundation, Birdie’s, Egg Bar, Boardwalk, Bakri Coffee, the Walmart Foundation, the New Economy Initiative, Tejara and others.

In addition to the cash prizes, winners will receive opportunities to promote their business ideas before community members and event partners. The event will be hosted by Local 4 reporter and Dearborn native Amaya Kurowski.

The competition follows a format similar to the television show Shark Tank, with contestants presenting their business ideas and company data before a panel of judges.

Resource Expo

“Innovation Night” is part of the larger resource expo hosted for the third consecutive year by Dearborn’s Economic Development Department. Sponsored by DTE Energy, the Commonwealth and other sponsors, the expo aims to support entrepreneurs, real estate developers and small business owners by connecting them with experts and city officials who can help them achieve their business goals.

The expo will take place the following evening, Wednesday, May 13, also at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

Participants will have opportunities to learn about funding resources, financing opportunities, marketing guidance and expert business advice.

The third annual expo will also feature a live panel discussion moderated by Detroit-based storyteller and content creator Bryce the Third, along with family entertainment and additional activities.

For more information and to register for the two-day “Dearborn Expo” events, visit: Bet on Dearborn.