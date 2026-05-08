Veteran Dearborn educator Maysam Alie-Bazzi has been appointed chief deputy superintendent of the Michigan Department of Education. – Photo courtesy of Maysam Alie-Bazzi

DEARBORN — Veteran Dearborn educator Maysam Alie-Bazzi has been selected to serve as chief deputy superintendent for the Michigan Department of Education, marking another major milestone for Arab American representation in Michigan’s educational leadership.

Michigan State Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko announced that he has offered the position to Alie-Bazzi, who is expected to begin her new role in early August following the retirement of current Chief Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sue Carnell at the end of July.

“I really appreciate the outstanding work that Dr. Carnell has done, and it has been great working with her as she has been a huge asset to help my transition since early December,” Maleyko said in a statement received by The Arab American News. “She is also providing a great deal of support for Maysam’s transition.”

Alie-Bazzi currently serves as executive director of staff and student services for the Dearborn Public Schools, where she has overseen the district’s human resources and student services departments for more than 11 years.

Her appointment comes as the Dearborn Public Schools — Michigan’s third-largest district — continues to gain statewide prominence after the recent selection of Mike Esseily as the district’s first Arab and Muslim superintendent.

More than 26 years in Dearborn schools

Alie-Bazzi brings more than 26 years of experience in public education, all within the Dearborn Public Schools, a district serving approximately 20,600 students and employing nearly 2,700 staff members across multiple campuses, including five nationally recognized Blue Ribbon schools.

Her career reflects a steady progression through nearly every level of public education leadership.

She began as a seventh-grade language arts teacher before serving as a K-8 media specialist. She later moved into administration as a PreK-12 literacy coordinator, followed by roles as a high school assistant principal and principal of Woodworth Middle School.

Over the past decade, Alie-Bazzi has led district-wide operations involving human resources, student services, labor relations and strategic planning initiatives.

According to Maleyko, she has earned recognition in Dearborn for leading “systemwide initiatives in equity, labor relations and strategic planning while maintaining a deep commitment to instructional and operational excellence.”

He also noted that Alie-Bazzi recently delivered a presentation at the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators (MASA) Women in Leadership conference that was “well received” by educational leaders across the state.

“I have known and worked with Maysam in Dearborn for many years and have found her to be a strong educator and administrator committed to putting students first,” Maleyko said. “I am thankful to have her bring her knowledge and experience to the MDE team.

“I hope that you will join me in welcoming Maysam to MDE and thanking Dr. Carnell for her strong support and leadership to the department and the state’s educational system throughout her distinguished career,” he added.

Educational background and leadership experience

Alie-Bazzi earned multiple academic credentials between 1994 and 2010, including a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations, a teaching certificate with a major in language arts and minor in history, an administrator certificate, a master’s degree in information and library science and a master’s degree as a reading specialist.

A veteran educational leader with experience spanning instructional improvement, literacy development and district administration, Alie-Bazzi has become known for aligning policy with classroom practice while focusing on teacher development, accountability and student achievement across diverse school systems.

Her professional responsibilities have included literacy coaching, curriculum development, professional training, human capital management, labor negotiations and student services administration.

As chief negotiator for the Dearborn Public Schools, Alie-Bazzi utilized an interest-based bargaining model during labor negotiations and successfully helped settle five collective bargaining agreements in 2018 and 2023. According to district officials, all contracts passed with overwhelming approval, including several receiving more than 90 percent support from union membership.

She has also been active in statewide legislative advocacy efforts aimed at promoting equitable funding for Michigan public school districts.

Commitment to statewide educational excellence

In statements released following the announcement, Alie-Bazzi expressed gratitude to Maleyko for placing confidence in her leadership.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for the trust and confidence that Dr. Maleyko has placed in my leadership,” she said.

Alie-Bazzi said she plans to focus on expanding educational excellence across Michigan while strengthening literacy achievement and student well-being statewide.

“I am committed to elevating and expanding the existing standard of excellence statewide,” she said. “I am thrilled to leverage the statewide talent of educators to make long-lasting strides in literacy achievement while strengthening the social emotional well-being of students.”

She added that her leadership philosophy centers on collaboration, relationships and student-focused decision-making.

“I am excited to embrace a collaborative, relationship-centered approach to student-focused leadership, and I am dedicated to fostering a diverse, equitable learning environment that empowers every stakeholder,” Alie-Bazzi said.

Her appointment represents one of the highest-ranking education leadership positions ever held by an Arab American woman in Michigan’s public education system.