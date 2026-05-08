The Dearborn Board of Education voted Monday night to select Mike Esseily as the next superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools, making him the first Arab American Muslim to lead the district.– Photo by the Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — In a historic move, the Dearborn Board of Education voted Monday night to appoint Mike Esseily, executive director of special populations for Dearborn Public Schools, as the district’s new superintendent, making him the first Arab and first Muslim to lead Michigan’s third-largest school district.

Trustees Amer Zahr, Mary K. Petlichkoff, Pat D’Ambrosio, Nasri Sobh and Ali Kamel Bazzi voted in favor of Esseily, while Board President Jamal Aljahmi and Trustee Adel Mozeb voted against him.

Esseily will officially assume the position in early July, replacing Interim Superintendent Lamis Srour.

Esseily emerged as the final choice after a competitive search process that narrowed the field to him, Moussa Hamka — assistant superintendent of human resources for the Grosse Pointe Public School System — and former Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Ahart, who withdrew before the final round of interviews.

The appointment followed a weeks-long search conducted in partnership with the Michigan Leadership Institute, which included public interviews and extensive community feedback surveys. Twenty-three candidates initially applied for the superintendent position. The board later narrowed the pool to six semifinalists before selecting three finalists.

Esseily told The Arab American News he was “incredibly honored and humbled” by the board’s decision.

“This district — its teachers and its staff — has shaped my life in profound ways,” Esseily said. “As a proud graduate of Fordson High School and a lifelong student of Dearborn Public Schools, I have dedicated my professional career to serving this community. The opportunity to lead the very district that raised me is not just a career milestone; it is deeply personal.”

Esseily also thanked Srour for guiding the district during the transition period.

“Her leadership has kept our district focused on the students and classroom learning,” he said. “I appreciate all that she has done during this transition.”

Esseily also praised former Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko and thanked him for his service to the district and his continued leadership in making education a priority at the state level.

“Dr. Maleyko dedicated decades of valuable service to Dearborn Public Schools, and I appreciate his continued commitment to public education across Michigan,” Esseily said.

He also reflected on the impact of his appointment.

“Being the first Arab male and Muslim superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools carries a great sense of pride and an even greater responsibility,” he said.

He reflected emotionally on the influence of his father, Suleiman Esseily, who immigrated to the United States believing strongly in the power of education and opportunity.

“Even more importantly, he showed me the value of humility, hard work, treating people with respect and never forgetting where you came from,” he said. “Those values shaped not only the educator and leader I became, but the man I became.”

He added that his decades-long experience within the Dearborn Schools taught him that “leadership is about bringing people together, building trust and finding common ground around what matters most: our students and their future.”

“Dearborn Public Schools has always been a source of pride, and I look forward to continuing that tradition alongside our students, staff, families and community members,” Esseily said.

He also expressed hope that his appointment would inspire students across the district.

“I hope this moment sends a message to every child in our district that with hard work, character, perseverance and support from your community, anything is possible,” he said.

Academic and professional background

Responding to questions from The Arab American News about the qualifications and experiences that prepared him for the superintendent role, Esseily said he earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees through institutions closely connected to the Dearborn community, including Henry Ford College, Wayne State University, Madonna University and Grand Valley State University.

He began his career in Dearborn Public Schools as a substitute teacher before becoming a special education teacher at both the middle and high school levels.

Over the years, Esseily has served in multiple leadership roles, including assistant principal, special education coordinator, director and executive director of special populations.

In his current role, he oversees a broad portfolio that includes special education, English learner programs, career and technical education, adult education and several district-wide initiatives.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on improving systems, supporting students and staff, strengthening mental health services, improving instructional practices and ensuring that all students have access to high-quality opportunities and support,” Esseily said.

Understanding Dearborn’s needs

Asked how his long history within the district shaped his understanding of its unique needs, Esseily said spending nearly his entire life connected to Dearborn Public Schools gave him a deep understanding of both the district’s strengths and its challenges.

“I understand our community because I am part of this community,” he said.

He explained that he has worked directly with students and families from diverse backgrounds and has witnessed firsthand the evolving academic, social, emotional and economic challenges facing schools today.

“I also understand the importance of relationships, trust and collaboration in a district as large and diverse as Dearborn,” he said.

“That experience has taught me that successful leadership is not about working in silos. It is about bringing people together around a shared vision focused on students, outcomes and opportunity.”

Transparent selection process

Esseily also praised the transparency of the superintendent selection process.

“I believe the board conducted a thorough and transparent process,” he said. “Superintendent searches are very difficult; people care deeply about the future of the district, and that passion speaks to how much this community values education.”

He expressed appreciation for all the candidates who participated in the process, especially the six semifinalists who advanced to the interview stage.

“The board made its decision through a public process, and I am grateful for the trust they placed in me,” Esseily said.

He added that he intends to continue listening closely to parents, teachers and district staff while focusing on unity and stability moving forward.

“I understand it takes a village,” he said. “My focus now is on moving the district forward together with unity, stability and a student-centered vision that supports all staff.”

Leadership philosophy

Asked how he would summarize the core values and expertise he brings to the leadership of the Dearborn Public Schools, Esseily emphasized transparency, collaboration and accountability.

“I also believe deeply that understanding diverse perspectives matters and is imperative to our success,” he said.

He said his professional experience leading large and complex systems, building strong teams and securing resources for students has prepared him to guide the district through future challenges and opportunities.

The Dearborn board’s decision to appoint Esseily comes only weeks after David Knezek was selected to lead Henry Ford College, succeeding former president Russell Kavalhuna, who was appointed president of Western Michigan University last summer.