DEARBORN PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DEARBORN

2026–2030 FIVE-YEAR CONSOLIDATED PLAN

& FY 2026–2027 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN

PURPOSE OF THIS NOTICE

The City of Dearborn announces the availability of its 2026–2030 Five-Year Consolidated Plan and the 2026–2027 Annual Action Plan for public review and comment. These documents assess affordable housing and community development needs to make data-driven, place-based investment decisions. The Annual Action Plan is a yearly roadmap created by local and state governments to outline exactly how they will spend federal grants to improve housing and community infrastructure. It serves as the bridge between the broad 5-year Consolidated Plan and the actual activities carried out on the ground each year. Both Plans specifically directs the use of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and are funded from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

Special Note: The City of Dearborn has declined to be a direct recipient of Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funding.

PROPOSED FUNDING SUMMARY

The City anticipates a combined HUD funding amount of $2,720,743.00, consisting of:

• Actual 2026-27 CDBG Allocation: $1,888,322.00

• Prior Years Unexpended Funds: $832,421.00

PROPOSED USE OF FUNDS

The Annual Action Plan proposes to allocate these resources across the following categories:

• Administration & Planning: $250,000.00

• Fair Housing: $6,000.00

• Housing Rehabilitation: $175,000.00

• Front Porch and Step: $80,000.00

• Special Economic Development: $1,609,743.00

• Eco Devel Commercial Rehabilitation: $550,000.00

• Code Enforcement: $50,000.00

PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD

The proposed plans are available for public review at:

• All Dearborn Public Library branches• The Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS) – 2651 Saulino Court

• The Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities (LAHC) – 5275 Kenilworth St.

• Dearborn Economic and Community Development Department (address below)

WRITTEN COMMENTS will be accepted until June 9, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Please submit comments to:

City of Dearborn

Economic Development Department

Attn: Community Development Division

16901 Michigan Avenue, Suite 6 Dearborn, MI 48126-2899

ACCESSIBILITY

Individuals with disabilities or language barriers requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids, or services should contact 313-943-2172. A reasonable advance notice of at least four (4) days is required.

Regina Sistrunk

Community Development Compliance Officer City of Dearborn

Publication Date: May 9, 2026