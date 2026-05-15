Muslim families demand answers after pork incident at Dearborn School during Ramadan.

DEARBORN — The revelation that pork was served to students at O.L. Smith Middle School in Dearborn sparked angry reactions among Muslim parents, despite an apology from the school district and assurances that the unintentional mistake would not happen again.

Dearborn Public Schools is considered one of the first school districts in the United States to begin offering halal meals to students more than two decades ago, making the incident a matter of significant concern for both the administration and the local community — especially because it occurred during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dearborn Public Schools issued an official apology to parents on April 30. In a statement, Interim Superintendent Lamis Srour explained that, over the course of eight school days, pepperoni pizza sandwiches containing a mixture of pork and beef had mistakenly been served to Muslim students at Smith Middle School.

Srour stated that 206 meals containing pork were distributed between February 23 and March 5, adding that the non-halal meals represented approximately 7 percent of all meals served to students at Smith Middle School during that period.

The district emphasized that the mistake was not the result of any “malicious intent”, adding that the pepperoni products were immediately removed and discarded once the error was discovered in order to preserve families’ trust in the school meal program.

The district also pledged to ensure the incident would not happen again, whether at Smith Middle School, located in west Dearborn, or at any other school within the district.

“Although our investigation found no malicious intent by the individuals involved, human error is not an excuse that lessens the seriousness of this incident,” Srour said.

“As much as we wish we could, we cannot change what happened,” she added. “Therefore, I offer you my sincerest apologies with complete humility and promise to ensure this does not happen again in the future.”

Srour explained that the pepperoni slices were mistakenly ordered from one of the food vendors contracted with the district.

The incident triggered widespread disappointment and skepticism among parents, particularly because it occurred during Ramadan.

“The fact that this happened specifically during Ramadan increases our suspicions that it may have been intentional in one way or another,” one father, speaking to The Arab American News on condition of anonymity, said.

He added that he had never heard of such an incident since Dearborn schools first began serving halal meals to students in 2003.

One mother also told The Arab American News that the primary reason Muslims insist on halal meals is religious adherence, which prohibits the consumption of pork for both spiritual and physical reasons. She expressed hope that this would be the “first and last” time pork is served to students.

As part of efforts to address the situation, the school district quickly implemented corrective measures, including meetings with parents and a comprehensive audit to ensure that no other non-halal products had been served in district schools.

The administration also announced mandatory employee training sessions and the implementation of new food oversight safeguards, in addition to adding a second certified halal food supplier to the district’s approved vendor list to ensure diversity and reliability in sourcing.

The district further stated that Southwest Foodservice Excellence — the company responsible for managing food service operations for Dearborn Public Schools — conducted a seven-year audit of purchasing records and found no evidence that any non-halal products had been ordered or served during that period.