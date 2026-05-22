As the ballroom glowed with candlelight, LAHC Executive Director Wassim Mahfouz addressed the audience with an emotional message. - Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN — In a moving display of unity and solidarity, hundreds of attendees at the 43rd annual gala of Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities (LAHC) raised small candles distributed across the ballroom of The Henry, Autograph Collection, illuminating the darkened hall in a symbolic reflection of the organization’s message of hope, peace and community empowerment.

As the ballroom glowed with candlelight, LAHC Executive Director Wassim Mahfouz addressed the audience with an emotional message.

“Take a moment and look around this room,” Mahfouz said. “Each light alone may seem small, but together — look at what we have become tonight under one light. Peace begins with understanding, love grows through compassion and unity shines when we support one another. Thank you for being that light and for standing together tonight and always.”

The gala, held on Thursday, May 14, honored top high school graduates from the Dearborn area while also recognizing prominent Michigan officials and community leaders for their public service and civic contributions.

Expanding community impact

During his remarks, Mahfouz highlighted LAHC’s growing role in serving vulnerable communities across Southeast Michigan.

“We had the honor of serving 80,497 individuals across Southeast Michigan in 2025,” he said.

Mahfouz emphasized that those figures represent more than statistics, describing them as stories of families regaining stability and hope.

He also highlighted LAHC’s partnership with Forgotten Harvest, which resulted in the distribution of 147,622 pounds of food to low-income families.

Mahfouz further announced that LAHC had been selected among approximately 120 organizations to receive a $1.5 million grant from the Michigan Central Station Fund led by Bill and Lisa Ford.

However, activation of the grant requires the organization to raise $200,000 during the fundraising campaign, with every donated dollar being matched to support future investments in underserved communities.

Mahfouz also announced that LAHC’s new Workforce Development Center is expected to open in July, describing it as a gateway for equipping residents with skills, confidence and opportunities for long-term success.

He pointed to the organization’s workforce and education initiatives, which served 4,727 individuals last year, alongside rapid-response efforts addressing substance abuse prevention and family support services in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies.

Honoring public officials

The evening was hosted by Glenda Lewis and Simon Shaykhet of Detroit’s ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV Channel 7.

During the event, LAHC presented its “Excellence and Great Achievements Award” to Sylvia Santana in recognition of her work in education, public health and criminal justice reform efforts aimed at expanding equality and opportunity across Michigan.

The same award was also presented to James White, chief executive officer of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN), for his leadership in expanding behavioral health and mental health services.

In addition, Michigan State Rep. Alabas Farhat of Dearborn was recognized for his advocacy on behalf of marginalized communities and his efforts to improve public safety and infrastructure development.

The honorees praised LAHC’s longstanding role in strengthening and supporting Metro Detroit communities.

Santana expressed pride in receiving the award, saying it also honored the sacrifices and perseverance of previous generations who “paved the way despite enormous challenges.”

She also reaffirmed her commitment to public service as she campaigns to represent Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, which includes all of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights along with much of Detroit.

White praised LAHC’s youth outreach and substance abuse prevention programs, while Farhat emphasized that public service today requires more than simply improving roads and infrastructure.

The Arab American lawmaker also called for continued collaboration to address housing insecurity and food access challenges facing struggling families across Michigan.

Tribute to the late Ismael Ahmed

In one of the evening’s most emotional moments, attendees paid tribute to the late Ismael Ahmed, the longtime former executive director of ACCESS.

Ahmed, who passed away earlier this year, was recognized for what organizers described as his transformational leadership and lifelong dedication to serving immigrant and Arab American communities.

Hassan Ahmad invited attendees to observe a moment of silence in Ahmed’s memory, praising the lasting impact of his work and legacy.

Scholarships awarded to outstanding students

LAHC founder Ali Jawad joined businessman Allie Berry, Mahfouz and Huntington Bank Chairman Gary Torgow in distributing $60,000 in scholarships to outstanding students introduced during the ceremony by Michigan Appellate Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi.

The scholarship recipients included Belal Zahwi, Caila Fitchett, Dorrah Abdo, Hajer Natsheh, Hassan Taha, Imad Ismail, Khulood Hizam, Malak Mustafa, Mariam Ghandour, Meriam Abdulsater and Noureddeen Abdullah.

Additional scholarships honoring late educator and former Fordson High School principal Imad Fadlallah were awarded to Sarah Zorkot, Tiba Abed, Wafa Abdelkarim and Zahraa Nasser.

Judge Bazzi also announced the launch of a new scholarship in honor of her parents, Aref and Aida Saad. This year’s recipients included Olivia Woods, Raneem Elhabhab, Raneem Tlays, Rianna Hazimi and Sarah Zorkot.

More than four decades of service

Founded in 1982 by businessman Ali Jawad under the name Lebanese American Heritage Club, LAHC has evolved into one of Metro Detroit’s leading Arab American nonprofit organizations.

The organization provides a wide range of services, including youth development, scholarships, autism and special-needs support, mental health services, nutrition education, workforce training and substance abuse prevention programs.

Serving approximately 56,000 individuals annually across Metro Detroit, LAHC also offers leadership development, athletic programs, digital and financial literacy education, English language instruction, housing assistance and food distribution programs.

During the gala, attendees viewed a short video presentation highlighting the organization’s broad community impact.

The event also featured musical performances by the Detroit Youth Choir, whose members are predominantly African American, underscoring LAHC’s commitment to serving communities beyond Arab and Muslim populations.

According to its mission statement, LAHC advocates for immigrants, Middle Eastern and North African communities, Spanish-speaking residents and populations affected by discrimination, xenophobia and generational poverty.

Mahfouz told attendees that the annual gala represents more than a celebration.

“It is a reflection of our commitment to honoring changemakers in our community while sustaining programs that make a real difference in the lives of thousands,” he said.

He also emphasized LAHC’s financial accountability, noting that 90 cents of every donated dollar goes directly toward community programs and educational support initiatives.

Since launching its scholarship program, LAHC has awarded approximately $2 million in educational assistance.

Mahfouz concluded the evening by encouraging attendees to donate generously as the organization works toward raising $500,000 to unlock the full $1.5 million Michigan Central Station grant.