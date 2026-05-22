Northville man faces hate crime charges over anti-Muslim confrontation

Subhi "Souby" Saad of Northville faces hate crime charges over anti-Muslim confrontation. – Photo by the Oakland County Jail

TROY — Arab American Subhi “Souby” Saad, 53, of Northville, is a Metro Detroit businessman known for operating several adult entertainment venues, including Subi’s Place in Southgate, appeared Thursday in 52-4 Troy District Court for a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from an alleged anti-Muslim confrontation earlier this month at the Somerset Collection Mall in Troy.

Saad faces a felony charge of religious intimidation, classified under Michigan law as a hate crime, carrying a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The Northville businessman is also charged with indecent exposure, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine, in addition to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct carrying a possible 90-day jail sentence and a $500 fine.

Anti-Muslim threats

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, Saad confronted two Muslim men inside the Louis Vuitton store at Somerset Collection Mall on May 11, where prosecutors allege he directed vulgar anti-Muslim remarks toward them, threatened violence and claimed he had a firearm inside his vehicle.

Video footage recorded by witnesses and circulated on social media appears to show Saad yelling profanities and threats during the altercation.

The Arab American News has learned that the two men involved reportedly had prior personal connections to Saad.

During the confrontation, Saad allegedly demanded that store management remove the men from the store, reportedly insisting that he should be accommodated because he was a high-spending customer.

Saad himself comes from a Lebanese Muslim family.

Escorted from the mall

Authorities said Saad was eventually escorted out of the mall by police and permanently banned from the property.

According to investigators, he continued shouting profanities at responding officers while being removed from the mall.

Later that same day, while being held at the Troy Police Department, prosecutors allege Saad exposed himself to officers inside the detention facility.

Saad has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Maureen McGinnis set bond at $1 million and ordered that Saad wear an electronic monitoring device if released pending further court proceedings.

Prosecutor condemns behavior

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald condemned the alleged conduct in a public statement issued after the charges were announced.

“The defendant directed vulgar remarks about Islam toward the two men and threatened violence,” McDonald said.

“No one should be harassed or threatened because of their religion,” she added, noting that Saad also allegedly directed obscene insults and sexually explicit remarks toward employees and shoppers inside the store.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable,” she said.

Videos spread online

Several videos circulating online appear to show Saad berating passersby, repeatedly insulting their mothers and directing sexually explicit remarks toward two female Louis Vuitton employees.

The footage also appears to show him theatrically paying for merchandise in cash while continuing to shout profanities at those around him.

The case remains under investigation.