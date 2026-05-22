The bravery of Amin Abdullah, a security guard who was shot dead along with two other worshippers at a San Diego mosque on Monday, prevented the attack from being much worse, say police.

SAN DIEGO — In what authorities fear could have become a horrific massacre targeting dozens of Muslim children in Southern California, a deadly hate-driven attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego left five people dead Monday morning, including a security guard who sacrificed his life protecting students at the center’s Islamic school.

The attack unfolded shortly before noon at the mosque complex in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood, where police say the suspects opened fire near the Al-Rashid School, an Islamic educational institution connected to the mosque.

Authorities later discovered the bodies of the two suspected attackers inside a vehicle after what investigators believe was a murder-suicide, bringing the death toll to five.

Police described the incident as a suspected hate crime “until proven otherwise.”

Rapid police response

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said officers arrived at the scene within four minutes of the initial emergency call, which came in at approximately 11:43 a.m.

When officers entered the Islamic center, they found three victims dead, including security guard Amin Abdullah, who officials say died while attempting to stop the attackers from reaching children attending the Islamic school.

Authorities immediately locked down five nearby schools, while students at Al-Rashid School were safely evacuated without injuries.

Witnesses described a massive law enforcement response, with heavily armed officers, emergency vehicles and tactical units flooding the area as frightened children were escorted to safety.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the two suspects were teenagers identified as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18.

Investigators believe the pair met online and were exposed to extremist ideology through digital platforms and online hate networks.

Disturbing livestream footage

Authorities revealed Thursday that investigators recovered disturbing livestream footage recorded inside the suspects’ white BMW shortly before the attack.

The silent video, captured by a dashboard-mounted camera, allegedly showed Vazquez encouraging Clark to shoot him while the pair sat inside the vehicle used to flee the Islamic center.

In several clips, Vazquez could reportedly be seen holding the barrel of Clark’s rifle against his own forehead.

In the final moments of the footage, the camera angle shifted toward Clark, seated behind the steering wheel, as he allegedly fired two shots into Vazquez before turning the weapon on himself.

Police later recovered anti-Muslim writings and messages promoting hate and racial supremacy from inside the suspects’ vehicle.

“He saved countless children”

As details of the attack emerged, tributes quickly poured in for Abdullah, the mosque security guard widely credited with preventing a much larger tragedy.

According to police statements and eyewitness accounts, dozens of children were outside playing during recess at the time of the attack.

Witnesses say Abdullah noticed the suspects before they reached the main gate of the Islamic center and immediately ordered the facility locked down before confronting the gunmen himself.

During the confrontation, school staff successfully rushed students into nearby buildings, shielding them from the gunfire.

Abdullah, a father of eight, was later found dead near the mosque’s main entrance.

Police said his actions “undoubtedly saved many lives” and prevented a broader massacre.

Prominent Muslim scholar Omar Suleiman praised Abdullah’s bravery in a statement posted on X, saying he played a critical role in stopping the attackers before they could reach the children.

Abdullah was described by friends and religious leaders as a longtime mosque security guard, a devoted Muslim and a deeply respected member of the community.

According to several imams, Abdullah was an African American convert to Islam who had served the mosque faithfully for many years.

Another imam, Sheikh Uthman, said he had known Abdullah for more than two decades and had even performed Umrah alongside him.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl called Abdullah “a hero”, praising his extraordinary courage and sacrifice.

Community support pours in

In the days following the attack, activists and community members launched fundraising campaigns to support Abdullah’s family and the families of other victims.

The Islamic Center of San Diego also announced the creation of an official relief fund for those affected by the tragedy.

Within 24 hours, donations reportedly surpassed $1 million.

Meanwhile, social media users widely shared what became Abdullah’s final Facebook post, in which he reflected on faith, redemption and the hope of meeting God with a pure soul.

“What is success?” Abdullah wrote. “For many people, success is financial stability, reputation or beauty. But for me, by Allah, success is returning to our Creator with the same pure soul He entrusted me with at birth.”

He concluded the post with a prayer asking God for “a good ending” and entry into paradise.

A major Islamic institution in Southern California

The Islamic Center of San Diego is considered one of the largest mosques in San Diego County and serves as a major religious, educational and social institution for Southern California’s Muslim community.

The center offers Arabic language classes, Islamic studies programs and community services, while Al-Rashid School provides instruction in Arabic, Quran and Islamic studies for children ages five and older.

According to its website, the mosque’s mission extends beyond serving Muslims and includes cooperation with broader interfaith and community initiatives across the region.