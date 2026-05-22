The ACRL's newly appointed Executive Director Houda Berri-Harajli. – Photo courtesy of Houda Berri-Harajli

DETROIT — The Arab American Civil Rights League has officially appointed Houda Berri-Harajli as its new executive director, marking a major leadership transition for one of the nation’s most prominent Arab American civil rights organizations.

The appointment comes at a critical moment for Arab American and Muslim communities across the country, as debates surrounding civil liberties, constitutional protections and discrimination continue to intensify.

For Berri-Harajli, however, the role represents more than a professional achievement.

As an attorney, advocate, wife, mother and longtime member of the Arab American community, she said the work is deeply personal — rooted in firsthand understanding of what families experience when they feel targeted, marginalized or unheard.

When families in our community feel targeted, silenced or unprotected, that is not theoretical, it is real. – Houda Berri-Harajli

“This work is deeply personal to me,” Berri-Harajli said. “When families in our community feel targeted, silenced or unprotected, that is not theoretical — it is real. As an attorney, advocate, wife, mother and member of this community, I understand what is at stake.

“It is an extraordinary honor to serve as executive director of ACRL, and I am committed to ensuring our communities have fearless advocacy, meaningful protection and a voice that cannot be ignored,” she added.

Leadership transition during a pivotal period

Before being formally appointed executive director, Berri-Harajli served on the ACRL’s Board of Directors before later assuming the position of interim executive director.

During that time, she helped guide the organization through a period marked by heightened civil rights concerns, increased public advocacy efforts and expanding demand for rapid-response community action.

ACRL Founder Nabih Ayad said the organization viewed her appointment as a natural and necessary step.

“At a time when civil rights protections are being tested in profound ways, strong leadership matters,” Ayad said. “Houda brings the legal acumen, compassion, courage and executive leadership necessary to meet this moment.

“Her unwavering commitment to justice and her ability to lead with both strength and purpose make her exceptionally well-suited for this role,” he added.

ACRL Chairman Nasser Beydoun echoed those sentiments, describing Berri-Harajli as a leader who had already proven herself through action.

“Houda has not simply stepped into leadership — she has earned it,” Beydoun said. “Her service on our Board and leadership as interim executive director made one thing abundantly clear: she is a fearless advocate, a strategic leader and someone deeply committed to justice, accountability and empowering our communities.

“We are confident in her ability to lead ACRL into a stronger and even more impactful future,” he added.

A legal career built on advocacy

Across Metro Detroit, Berri-Harajli is already widely recognized within the Arab American community and legal circles.

As founder of the Law Offices of Houda Berri, she has built a reputation as a trial attorney known for aggressive advocacy, strategic litigation and dedication to defending individuals and families navigating difficult legal battles.

Her legal experience closely aligns with the ACRL’s mission of civil rights advocacy, legal protection and community empowerment.

Berri-Harajli earned her Juris Doctor degree from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School and also pursued international legal studies at University of Oxford and the University of Toronto, focusing on international law and human rights.

Fluent in Arabic, she brings both legal expertise and cultural understanding to the role.

Expanding the ACRL’s mission

Founded in 2011 by Ayad, the ACRL has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit civil rights organization focused on defending constitutional rights, promoting civic engagement and combating discrimination affecting Arab Americans and other marginalized communities.

Through legal advocacy, coalition-building, public education and rapid-response initiatives, the organization has become a leading voice on issues involving civil rights violations, profiling, harassment and social justice.

Under Berri-Harajli’s leadership, the ACRL is expected to continue expanding its legal advocacy efforts, civic engagement programming, coalition partnerships and community outreach initiatives.

At a time when many communities feel increasingly vulnerable, ACRL leaders say the organization is placing its future in the hands of someone whose response to injustice has consistently been defined by persistence, advocacy and fearless leadership.