Dearborn Heights Spirit Festival in June 2025. – File photo

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — On Thursday, the city announced the official schedule for the 2026 Dearborn Heights Spirit Festival, which will take place June 10–14 at the Canfield Community Center. Sponsored by J&T Crova Towing, the annual event continues its tradition as one of the city’s premier summer celebrations, bringing together residents and visitors for five days of family-friendly entertainment and community activities.

The festival will feature a wide range of attractions for all ages, including live music performances, carnival rides, cultural experiences and community-centered events designed to showcase the spirit and diversity of Dearborn Heights.

One of the festival’s signature events, the Mayor’s Parade, will take place on Thursday, June 11. The parade will be led by local military veterans and will begin with participant assembly at St. Linus Catholic School at 5:30 p.m. before stepping off at 6:30 p.m.

Another crowd favorite is the annual Police vs. Fire Softball Game, which is often called “Battle of the Badges”, scheduled for Friday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m. The friendly competition between members of the Dearborn Heights Police and Fire Departments has become a longstanding festival tradition and regularly attracts large crowds of local spectators.

The festival’s opening day will also feature the Senior Jubilee, a special celebration honoring the city’s senior residents and recognizing their contributions to the community.

In an effort to make the festival more inclusive and accessible, organizers have designated “Quiet Hours” on Wednesday, June 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. During this period, noise levels and visual stimulation will be reduced to create a more comfortable environment for seniors and individuals who prefer a quieter experience.

Festival-goers will also be treated to one of the event’s most anticipated attractions, a fireworks display scheduled for approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.

To accommodate visitors, organizers will provide additional parking and complimentary shuttle bus service for seniors from the Berwyn Senior Recreation Center and Eton Senior Recreation Center to the Canfield Community Center. The shuttle service will operate Friday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., coinciding with the festival’s evening entertainment schedule.

Festival organizers have also opened applications for vendors, food truck operators and community organizations interested in participating in the event. The festival is expected to feature a diverse selection of food vendors, commercial exhibits and community service booths offering a variety of products and services.

In addition, local businesses and organizations are being encouraged to explore sponsorship and partnership opportunities to support the festival while increasing their visibility among the thousands of visitors expected to attend what has become one of Dearborn Heights’ most popular annual summer events.