Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree. - File photo

DETROIT — Wayne County officials are urging residents whose properties were foreclosed for unpaid taxes in 2026 to take immediate action if they wish to claim any surplus funds generated from future auction sales of those properties.

According to information released by the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office, individuals who owned or held an ownership interest in a property that was foreclosed in March may be eligible to receive what Michigan law refers to as “remaining proceeds” — funds left over after delinquent taxes, penalties, fees and foreclosure-related expenses have been paid from the proceeds of a tax foreclosure auction.

The Treasurer’s Office emphasized that these funds are not distributed automatically and that eligible individuals must follow a formal claims process established under Michigan law in order to receive any money that may be owed to them.

July 1 deadline to preserve claim rights

Under the process outlined by Wayne County, anyone seeking to claim a share of potential surplus proceeds must submit a Notice of Intent to Claim Interest in Foreclosure Sales Proceeds (Form 5743) no later than July 1. Failure to meet that deadline could result in the loss of the right to claim any remaining funds from the sale of the property.

County officials stated that completed forms must be notarized and either mailed by certified U.S. mail with return receipt requested or hand-delivered to the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office at:

Wayne County Treasurer

400 Monroe Street, 5th Floor

Detroit, MI 48226

Who qualifies?

According to the Treasurer’s Office, eligibility extends to individuals who owned or possessed an ownership interest in a Wayne County property that was foreclosed in 2026 and subsequently sold at auction. Any remaining proceeds are calculated after the foreclosing governmental unit has recovered all taxes, costs and expenses associated with the foreclosure and sale process.

The announcement comes amid growing public awareness of property owners’ rights following recent Michigan court decisions and legislative changes that strengthened protections for former property owners seeking excess proceeds from tax foreclosure sales.

Claims Process – FAQ-3

What happens after filing?

Residents who submit the required notice by the July deadline will not receive funds immediately.

Instead, Wayne County will review claims and, by January 30, 2027, eligible claimants are expected to receive a Notice to Claimant to File Motion, which will provide important information regarding their case. The notice will indicate whether any surplus funds are available, identify whether competing claims have been filed and provide court instructions, including a case number, assigned judge and contact information for the Wayne County Circuit Court.

Claimants will then be required to file a motion with the court to complete the claims process and seek distribution of any available proceeds.

County encourages residents to review eligibility

Wayne County officials are encouraging residents who lost property through tax foreclosure in 2026 to determine whether they may qualify for surplus proceeds and to begin the claims process as soon as possible.

Additional information is available through the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office website, where residents can access claim forms, foreclosure information and details regarding the legal requirements established under Michigan Compiled Laws 211.78t.

Residents with questions may also contact the Treasurer’s Office through its website or by email at taxinfo@waynecountymi.gov.

Important Information:

To view a list of all foreclosed properties or to download the Notice of Intent form and get started, scan the QR code below or visit: waynecountymi.gov/treasurer and click on the “Claims & Auction” page: