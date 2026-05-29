Gov. Whitmer delivers her final keynote address at the Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND — Gov. Whitmer has ruled out a run for president in 2028, seeking to put to rest years of speculation that she could become a leading contender for the Democratic nomination once her second term as governor concludes.

Speaking during an interview with Fox 2 Detroit on the sidelines of the annual Mackinac Policy Conference in northern Michigan, Whitmer said she intends to take time to reflect on her future rather than rush into another political campaign.

There will be a lot of candidates running for president, I will not be one of them in 2028 – Governor Whitmer

Standing on the porch of the historic Grand Hotel on Thursday morning, Whitmer told Fox 2 Detroit that she has no plans to enter what is expected to be a crowded presidential field.

“There will be a lot of candidates running for president,” Whitmer said during the conference’s third day. “I will not be one of them in 2028. That is for sure.”

Years of presidential speculation

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitmer has frequently been mentioned as a potential Democratic presidential candidate, particularly after her high-profile political clashes with President Trump over public health policies and pandemic restrictions.

Her national profile grew substantially during that period, making her one of the Democratic Party’s most recognizable governors and a frequent subject of speculation regarding future presidential ambitions.

Despite those discussions, Whitmer indicated that she has no immediate plans to seek another elected office after completing her tenure as governor.

Advice from political leaders

During the interview, Whitmer said she has spoken with a number of political figures about her next steps, including former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Both Buttigieg and Raimondo were among the high-profile attendees at the conference, hosted annually by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Whitmer, 54, said the advice she has consistently received is to avoid making quick decisions about her future.

“That’s the advice everyone gives: Take some time,” she said. “And that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

End of an era in Lansing

Whitmer has served as Michigan’s governor since January 2019 after first winning election in 2018 and securing reelection in 2022.

As she approaches the end of her second term, Michigan’s constitutional term limits prevent her from seeking another four-year term in office. Her tenure will conclude at the end of 2026 after eight years in Lansing.

While Whitmer’s next move remains uncertain, her announcement removes one of the Democratic Party’s most prominent governors from early discussions surrounding the 2028 presidential race and is likely to intensify speculation about other potential contenders seeking the party’s nomination.