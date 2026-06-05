The new vehicles assigned to the Aggressive Driving Unit outside Dearborn Police Headquarters.

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Police Department has launched a new specialized enforcement team dedicated exclusively to combating reckless and aggressive driving as part of the city’s ongoing effort to improve road safety and protect residential neighborhoods and major thoroughfares from dangerous driver behavior.

The new Aggressive Driving Unit will utilize three fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles specifically configured to blend seamlessly into everyday traffic, allowing officers to identify and document serious traffic violations, excessive speeding and other hazardous driving behaviors with a high degree of discretion.

Unlike traditional police vehicles, the new patrol cars feature minimal external markings and lack the highly visible graphics typically associated with law enforcement vehicles. Their quiet electric motors provide an additional tactical advantage, enabling officers to monitor and follow traffic violators without attracting attention until hidden emergency lights are activated to initiate a traffic stop.

The Dearborn Police Department officially unveiled the new unit during the city’s Memorial Day Parade, where the three electric vehicles assigned to the Aggressive Driving Unit were displayed to the public.

According to a department statement, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was selected because of its performance, maneuverability and quiet operation, all of which support officers’ efforts to identify and address aggressive, reckless and distracted driving behaviors that contribute to traffic crashes and threaten public safety.

Dearborn records approximately 3,500 traffic crashes each year. According to the department’s public transparency dashboard, 1,658 crashes had already been reported in the city as of early June.

The department issued more than 33,000 traffic citations in 2025 as part of its ongoing campaign to reduce dangerous driving and prevent traffic-related injuries and fatalities. Officials said the new unit will strengthen those efforts by providing dedicated personnel and resources focused specifically on the most serious driving violations.

Traffic safety remains one of the top concerns raised by Dearborn residents, according to Police Chief Issa Shahin, who said the issue continues to be a leading priority for the department.

“I have heard residents’ concerns regarding dangerous driving behaviors throughout Dearborn,” Shahin said in a statement. “We are taking additional steps through the creation of this new unit to ensure stronger enforcement of traffic laws and improve safety on our roadways.”

He added that the three specialized vehicles will allow officers “to operate more discreetly in identifying and stopping motorists who violate traffic laws, particularly those engaged in dangerous driving.”

The department described the creation of the Aggressive Driving Unit as the latest addition to the broader traffic-safety strategy pursued by the administration of Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

That strategy includes a combination of enforcement, driver education initiatives, roadway redesign projects, digital speed-feedback signs, speed humps and other traffic-calming measures aimed at making Dearborn’s streets safer for residents and visitors alike.

City officials said the new unit reflects Dearborn’s continued commitment to reducing traffic crashes and improving quality of life through proactive public safety measures.