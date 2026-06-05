Jocelyn Benson unveils plan for new state agency if elected governor

MACKINAC ISLAND — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced plans to create a new state department dedicated to arts, culture, tourism and sports if she is elected governor in November.

Benson, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in the Aug. 4 primary election, said the proposed department would help drive economic growth, strengthen educational opportunities and make Michigan a more attractive place to live, work and visit.

She unveiled the proposal during the annual Mackinac Policy Conference, hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber on Mackinac Island.

“Creating a department focused on arts, culture, tourism and sports will help us capitalize on the economic opportunities that come with building a creative economy in our state,” Benson said. “It will also allow us to strengthen our tourism sector in ways that I believe we have not fully embraced, especially when we consider the natural beauty that surrounds us. Failing to do so leaves significant economic opportunities on the table.”

Benson also argued that expanding access to arts and athletic programs in schools would have long-term educational benefits.

Failing to fully embrace Michigan’s tourism potential leaves significant economic opportunities on the table. – Jocelyn Benson

“We have not fully invested in arts and sports opportunities for our students,” she said. “The data show that when we do, we develop leaders, foster creative thinkers and prepare people to become effective problem-solvers.”

The Democratic candidate said she believes state government can identify efficiencies and cost-saving measures within existing agencies and departments to generate the resources necessary to establish the new department.

Under Michigan’s Constitution, governors have broad authority to organize the executive branch and determine the structure of state government. It is not uncommon for incoming governors to create, eliminate or consolidate departments. While appointments of department directors require confirmation by the State Senate, the state constitution limits governors to a maximum of 20 principal departments.

Benson has served as secretary of state since January 2019 and is facing Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

She declined to participate in a televised debate with Swanson hosted by Fox 2 Detroit on Thursday. The same station is scheduled to host a Republican gubernatorial debate on July 8.

On the Republican side, the field includes John James, former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox, State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt and businessman Perry Johnson.

The governor elected in November will succeed term-limited Governor Whitmer and lead Michigan through the next four-year term beginning in January.