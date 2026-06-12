Safety concerns prompt Dearborn Heights e-bike ban

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution banning the operation of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on all city-owned property, citing growing safety concerns and findings from a recent traffic safety study conducted by Police Chief Michael R. Guzowski.

The ban took effect immediately and applies to city parks, walking paths, playgrounds, splash pads, athletic fields, recreation centers, libraries, City Hall grounds and municipal parking lots.

The decision follows the release of a Traffic Safety Study published by the Dearborn Heights Police Department on June 9. The report examined the impact of e-bike use in parks and recreational areas and concluded that city-owned properties are not designed to safely accommodate motor-assisted bicycles.

According to the study, parks and recreational facilities lack many of the safety features commonly found on public roadways, including dedicated bike lanes, traffic controls, lane markings and separated travel corridors.

A major concern highlighted in the report is the significant speed difference between pedestrians and e-bike riders. While most pedestrians travel at approximately 3 to 4 miles per hour, Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes can reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour, while Class 3 e-bikes can travel as fast as 28 miles per hour.

City officials said the speed differential reduces reaction time and increases the risk of collisions, particularly in crowded recreational areas.

The study also noted that e-bikes are considerably heavier than traditional bicycles because of their motors, batteries and reinforced frames. As a result, collisions involving e-bikes can generate greater impact forces, posing increased risks to children, senior citizens, individuals with disabilities and parents pushing strollers.

“Injuries and deaths involving e-bikes have been climbing since 2017, and our study identified specific locations across this city where the risk is highest,” Guzowski said. “Registration creates accountability, and the ban on city property gets a real hazard out of the places our residents use every day.”

The report referenced data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showing a steady increase in injuries and fatalities involving micromobility devices, including e-bikes, between 2017 and 2024. It also cited concerns raised by the American Academy of Pediatrics regarding the heightened injury risks these devices pose to children.

Mayor Mo Baydoun said the new policy is intended to preserve public safety in spaces designed for recreation and family activities.

“Our parks and recreation spaces are designed for people to walk, gather and enjoy time with their families,” Baydoun said. “This resolution puts public safety first and ensures that every resident, especially our children and seniors, can use city property without fear of being struck by a high-speed motorized bicycle.”

The prohibition applies to all Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes. Exemptions are provided for law enforcement personnel, city employees operating e-bikes for official duties and individuals with disabilities who have been granted accommodations under federal or state disability laws.

Residents may continue to park e-bikes at designated bicycle racks located on city property.

City officials said signs will be installed at all affected locations, including park entrances, playgrounds, municipal parking lots and City Hall grounds, to notify the public of the new restrictions.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department will be responsible for enforcing the ordinance. Violations may result in civil infractions, and the department will monitor complaints, crashes, warnings and citations involving e-bikes on city property to help determine whether additional measures may be necessary in the future.