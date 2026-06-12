The Hamtramck City Council terminated the employment of City Manager Adel Aladlani in a surprise 4-2 vote, Tuesday, June 9. – Photo by the city of Hamtramck and WXYZ

HAMTRAMCK — In a surprise move that exposed deep divisions within the city leadership, the City Council voted on Tuesday, June 9, to terminate City Manager Adel Aladlani just a few months after his appointment, following a contentious and disorderly meeting marked by procedural disputes, shouting matches and accusations of violations of city rules.

The Council voted 4-2 to remove Aladlani during its regular meeting after Mayor Pro Tem Mohammed Hassan introduced the proposal at the last minute, triggering a heated confrontation with Mayor Adam Alharbi, who argued that the action violated the city’s charter and Council procedures.

The resolution to terminate Aladlani was approved without publicly stating a reason for his dismissal. Under the city’s charter, Chief Financial Officer Aamir Ahsan will serve as acting city manager until the Council determines its next steps.

Heated confrontation erupts during meeting

Video recordings of the meeting show a nearly 30-minute dispute between Alharbi and Hassan over whether the item could legally be added to the agenda. The exchange became increasingly tense, with the mayor at one point threatening to call police to remove Hassan from the Council chamber.

Following the vote, city officials confirmed only that Aladlani’s employment had been terminated, offering no public explanation regarding the reasons for the dismissal, any severance arrangement or a timeline for hiring a permanent replacement.

The absence of details has fueled questions among residents about the Council’s decision and the future direction of city government.

Mayor cites charter and Open Meetings Act concerns

In comments following the meeting, Alharbi said the proposal to remove the city manager was not listed on the published agenda and was introduced only moments before the vote.

He argued that the action violated both the Hamtramck City Charter and Council rules requiring agenda items to be submitted in advance. Alharbi also raised concerns about possible violations of Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

“I don’t know the real reasons behind the effort to remove the city manager,” Alharbi said, expressing frustration with how the process unfolded.

Questions emerge over political motivations

Several sources familiar with city politics suggested that the move may have been influenced by broader political disputes within the Hamtramck administration.

According to sources cited by The Arab American News, Hassan has recently faced growing community criticism and discussions about a possible recall effort related to alleged election-related violations. Those sources suggested the sudden push to remove the city manager may have been intended to shift public attention away from those concerns.

Other sources pointed to tensions involving municipal legal services. According to individuals familiar with the matter, Aladlani had begun reducing the city’s reliance on attorney Odey Meroueh and opening city legal work to other law firms after years of what critics described as an exclusive arrangement.

The sources claimed Meroueh’s law firm received nearly $1 million in legal fees from the city during the past year. Neither Meroueh nor city officials publicly addressed those allegations during the meeting.

Latest chapter in ongoing City Hall instability

Aladlani was hired in late February following a lengthy and often controversial search process that generated significant community debate.

His dismissal adds to a series of high-profile personnel changes that have shaken Hamtramck City Hall over the past year, including the departures of former City Manager Max Garbarino, former Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri and former police officer David Adamczyk amid investigations and internal disputes.

The turmoil has drawn widespread criticism from residents, many of whom expressed anger and disappointment after watching videos of the Council meeting circulate on social media.

In a Facebook audio message following the meeting, Alharbi acknowledged residents’ frustrations and pledged to work toward restoring stability and moving the city forward.

For now, Hamtramck’s day-to-day operations will remain under the supervision of the finance department as city leaders decide whether to launch a search for a permanent city manager or continue with temporary leadership.