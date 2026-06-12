Veteran Firefighter Phil Hall appointed chief of the Dearborn Heights Fire Department

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Mayor Mo Baydoun has appointed longtime firefighter and public safety leader Phil Hall as the new chief of the Dearborn Heights Fire Department, effective June 2, following the retirement of Chief David Brogan on June 1.

Hall, a nearly 20-year veteran of the department, becomes the city’s top fire official after advancing through every rank since joining the department in December 2005. His career progression includes service as a firefighter-paramedic, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief and, most recently, deputy fire chief.

As deputy chief, Hall oversaw 58 department personnel, advised the fire chief on emergency medical and fire service operations and played a significant role in the development of the city’s new fire station.

“Phil Hall has dedicated his career to protecting the residents of Dearborn Heights, and his record speaks for itself,” Baydoun said in announcing the appointment. “His leadership, experience and deep roots in this community make him the right person to lead our Fire Department into the future.”

Hall holds a master’s degree in emergency management and homeland security from Eastern Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Oakland University. He is also a graduate of the Harvard University Trade Union Program.

Throughout his career, Hall has led several initiatives aimed at strengthening emergency response capabilities in Dearborn Heights and across western Wayne County. He established and continues to oversee the Dearborn Heights Fire Cadet Program, founded the city’s Special Operations Team and served as the department’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) project manager.

Under his leadership, the department improved its ISO rating from Class 4 to Class 3, a distinction that can help lower insurance costs for homeowners and businesses.

Hall also played a key role in securing approximately $10.5 million in funding for the city’s new fire station and an additional $300,000 for a new ambulance through collaboration with state and federal officials.

Beyond his local responsibilities, Hall has served as director of the Western Wayne Hazardous Materials Team since 2009 and currently serves as Hazmat Section Coordinator for Michigan Task Force 1, the state’s urban search and rescue task force.

He is an active member of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs and participates in several civic and charitable organizations, including the Dearborn Heights Rotary Club and the Dearborn Heights Goodfellows. Hall has also been heavily involved in organizing the department’s annual Charity Chili Cook-Off fundraiser.

In addition, he has spent years training future firefighters and emergency medical professionals as an instructor and coordinator at Oakland Community College.

“I am honored to serve this city and this department in this new capacity,” Hall said. “We have an outstanding team, and I look forward to building on Chief Brogan’s legacy while continuing to modernize our operations and strengthen our service to the community.”

City officials said Hall’s promotion reflects Baydoun’s commitment to developing leadership from within the organization while continuing to invest in public safety services for Dearborn Heights residents.