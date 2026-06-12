The United Auto Workers Union endorses Abdul El-Sayed for U.S. Senate

DETROIT — With polling showing a tightening race among the three leading Democratic candidates for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed scored a major political victory this week after securing the endorsement of the powerful United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

The union announced that its endorsement of El-Sayed in the Democratic primary was driven by several factors, including his support for a universal healthcare system through “Medicare for All” and his refusal to accept campaign contributions from corporate political action committees.

The endorsement represents a significant boost for the Arab American candidate, whose campaign has sought to build support among working-class voters across Michigan. The UAW represents hundreds of thousands of active and retired members and remains one of the most influential political organizations within the Democratic Party in the state.

“We’re going to take on corporate greed together, rebuild an economy that works for working people, strengthen collective bargaining and ensure that the future of manufacturing in Michigan is built by union workers,” El-Sayed said in a statement following the endorsement.

The backing comes as El-Sayed faces a highly competitive primary race against U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, both of whom have received endorsements from other labor organizations.

However, political observers widely regard the UAW endorsement as the most coveted prize in the battle for organized labor support, given the union’s historic influence in Michigan politics and its deep ties to the state’s Democratic base.

The UAW also endorsed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the Democratic primary for governor, where she is competing against Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson for the party’s nomination in the August 4 primary.

The union did not endorse any candidate in the Republican primaries for either the U.S. Senate seat or the governor’s race.

With the August Democratic primary approaching, labor endorsements are expected to play a significant role in shaping voter perceptions and mobilizing support in what has become one of Michigan’s most closely watched statewide contests.