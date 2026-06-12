Your vote in the August primary

Voters across Michigan, including those in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, will head to the polls on Aug. 4 for the state’s primary election, choosing party nominees for a number of high-profile executive and legislative offices while also deciding several local tax proposals and countywide ballot measures.

The primary will determine each major party’s candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and the state legislature ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Under Michigan election law, voters participating in the primary must choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot and may vote only within one party’s contests. However, all voters will be able to participate in nonpartisan races and ballot proposals that appear on both party ballots.

Among the measures facing voters in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights are proposals to renew funding for the SMART regional bus system and, in Dearborn, a separate millage proposal supporting the city’s public library system.

Governor’s race

On the Democratic side, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson faces Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson for the party’s nomination to succeed Gov. Whitmer, who is term-limited.

Republican voters will choose among U.S. Rep. John James, former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox, State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt and businessman Perry Johnson.

U.S. Senate

The Democratic primary for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat is expected to be one of the state’s most closely watched contests.

Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and State Sen. Mallory McMorrow are competing for the nomination to succeed Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who is not seeking reelection.

On the Republican side, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is running unopposed for the nomination after narrowly losing the 2024 Senate race to Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

U.S. House races

12th Congressional District

The 12th Congressional District, which includes nearly all of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, remains a heavily Democratic district.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is seeking a fifth term and faces challenges in the Democratic primary from Inkster Mayor Byron Nolen and former state legislator Shanelle Jackson.

13th Congressional District

Southern portions of Dearborn Heights fall within Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar is seeking a third term and faces a Democratic primary challenge from State Rep. Donovan McKinney, a progressive lawmaker from Detroit.

Michigan Senate

Second Senate District

The Second State Senate District covers all of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights and is considered safely Democratic.

Voters will choose between progressive candidate Abbas Alawieh and State Rep. Erin Byrnes in the Democratic primary to replace term-limited State Sen. Sylvia Santana.

Given the district’s political makeup, many observers believe the Democratic nominee will be strongly favored in the general election.

Michigan House races

Third House District

Most of Dearborn is located in Michigan’s Third House District.

Incumbent State Rep. Alabas Farhat is seeking a third term and faces Democratic primary challengers Hussein Berry, a former Dearborn Board of Education trustee, and Othman Alaansi, who last year lost the race for Dearborn City Council.

Republican candidate Ghassan Tarraf is running unopposed for his party’s nomination.

15th House District

Western Dearborn and nearly all of Dearborn Heights are located in the 15th House District.

The seat is open because State Rep. Erin Byrnes is running for the State Senate rather than seeking reelection.

Democratic voters will choose among Arab American candidate Jalal Abdallah, former Dearborn City Councilwoman Leslie Herrick and former Wayne County Commissioner Gary Woronchak.

Republican candidate Hassan Nehme is running unopposed.

SMART transit millage

Voters throughout Wayne County will also decide whether to renew funding for the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) bus system.

The proposal would authorize a property tax of approximately one mill — about $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value, for 10 years starting in January.

County officials estimate the renewal would generate approximately $57.6 million during its first year.

Dearborn library millage

Dearborn voters will also consider a proposal to renew funding for the city’s public library system.

The measure would continue a one-mill property tax to support the operating and capital needs of Dearborn’s three public libraries: Henry Ford Centennial Library, Bryant Branch Library and Esper Branch Library.

If approved, the proposal is expected to generate approximately $4.2 million annually, covering about 60 percent of the library system’s operating budget.

Wayne County executive race

Wayne County voters will also cast ballots in the race for county executive.

Incumbent Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans faces Sigmund Zybkowski in the Democratic primary, while Michael Evans is seeking the Republican nomination unopposed.

Because Wayne County remains one of Michigan’s strongest Democratic strongholds, the Democratic primary is expected to play a decisive role in determining the eventual winner.