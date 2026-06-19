Gage Pierce appears in court.

LIVONIA — A 25-year-old Livonia man accused of fatally shooting his parents, his brother and his brother’s girlfriend inside the family home earlier this month has been denied bond as he faces multiple murder charges in one of the city’s most shocking recent crimes.

During his arraignment, Gage Wade Pierce was formally charged with eight felony counts, including four counts of first-degree murder. Judge Kathleen McCann of the 16th District Court denied a defense request to release him on bond, following recommendations from law enforcement that he remain in custody.

Prosecutors file eight felony charges in quadruple homicide that stunned the community

Defense attorneys noted that Pierce has spent most of his life in Livonia, attended Schoolcraft College and has no prior criminal record.

While prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the killings, investigators said the suspect reportedly had a strained relationship with his parents.

“An entire family has been wiped out,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “It is especially tragic because it is so difficult to protect yourself from a killer inside your own home.”

“This domestic violence-fueled mass killing could have happened anywhere and at any time,” Worthy added in a statement, pledging that her office would prosecute the case “to the fullest extent of the law.”

The victims were identified as Naveah Finch, 21, of Warren, and Tanner Pierce, 22, Holly Kimball, 53 and Sterling Pierce, 58, all of them lived on the 19300 block of Rensellor Street in Livonia.

According to Livonia police, officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on June 9 and immediately proceeded to the residence.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man exiting the home with his hands raised, allegedly admitting that he had shot members of his family. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police then entered the residence and discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home, while two others were found wounded in the backyard. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the killings, identified as a semi-automatic rifle. Authorities also found the family dog suffering from a gunshot wound to one of its legs. The animal received immediate medical treatment.

Pierce is scheduled to return to court for a probable-cause conference on June 25, followed by a preliminary examination on July 2.

If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.