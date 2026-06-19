City warns homeowners and contractors: No exceptions on building permits

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Amid a construction boom that has transformed Dearborn Heights over the past decade, city officials have announced a major enforcement initiative aimed at curbing building code violations and ensuring that all construction, renovation and home improvement projects comply with legal and safety standards.

In a statement issued this week, the administration of Mayor Mo Baydoun announced intensified oversight and enforcement efforts targeting construction, remodeling and repair work throughout the city, signaling the start of a strict campaign against violators.

The city adopts a zero-tolerance policy as officials step up enforcement of building codes and permit requirements

According to the statement, the new initiative is designed to ensure compliance with local ordinances and to require residents to obtain the proper permits for all types of construction projects, including building, renovation, electrical, plumbing and mechanical work.

The city also emphasized that contractors must possess valid licenses issued under Michigan law and secure all required permits before beginning any construction or renovation project.

“There will be no exceptions,” the statement read, stressing that Dearborn Heights is adopting a zero-tolerance approach toward violations.

City officials noted a sharp increase in cases in which homeowners obtain permits themselves while unlicensed contractors perform the actual work. The city warned that such illegal practices create significant safety risks, result in substandard construction and expose property owners to substantial legal and financial liability.

The statement also highlighted a growing pattern of unlicensed work involving projects that exceed the scope of approved permits. In many cases, a permit is obtained for one specific project while additional work is performed without authorization.

Common examples include property owners obtaining permits for a deck or home addition while simultaneously pouring concrete, constructing a new driveway approach, replacing sidewalks or performing other masonry and cement work not covered by the original permit.

City officials stressed that each type of work requires its own permit and that obtaining one permit does not authorize all improvements or repairs associated with a project. Any work performed outside the scope of an approved permit will be treated as unpermitted construction, the statement read.

“Building permits and inspections exist to protect homeowners, neighbors and the public,” Mayor Baydoun said. “When work is performed without proper permits or by individuals who are not authorized to do the work, everyone is put at risk. The city will take action whenever local ordinances are violated.”

The city reiterated that it is adopting a strict zero-tolerance stance toward unpermitted construction, permit-splitting practices, building code violations and the use of unlicensed contractors.

Enforcement measures may include immediate stop work orders, citations, fines and financial penalties authorized under law, as well as court appearances and legal action when necessary.

Additional penalties may include permit suspension or revocation, mandatory corrective measures and, when required, the removal or complete remediation of noncompliant work.

The city also emphasized that enforcement efforts will continue daily, including weekends. Construction, renovation and repair projects taking place on Saturdays and Sundays will be subject to the same inspections, stop work orders and enforcement actions as projects conducted during the week.

Officials warned that attempts to complete unauthorized work during weekends or outside normal business hours will not prevent the city from pursuing enforcement measures.

As part of the initiative, Dearborn Heights is encouraging residents to verify contractors’ licenses and insurance coverage before hiring them for any project.

The city is also asking residents to report suspected unpermitted construction, unsafe job sites and unlicensed contractor activity directly to municipal authorities, including on weekends.

Reports may be submitted by email to ordinance@dearbornheightsmi.gov and should include the property address, a description of the activity and photographs when available.

In closing, the city reaffirmed that it will not compromise on public safety, neighborhood integrity or compliance with building regulations.

“All construction work in Dearborn Heights must meet the standards required by law,” the statement read.

Residents with questions regarding permits, inspections or contractor requirements are encouraged to contact the Dearborn Heights Building Department directly.