Dearborn draws hundreds of fans with outdoor World Cup watch parties. – Video grab

DEARBORN — Peace Park in downtown west Dearborn has been transformed into a lively gathering place for soccer enthusiasts after the city installed a giant outdoor screen broadcasting FIFA World Cup matches, attracting hundreds of fans and families from across Metro Detroit each day.

The screenings have become especially popular among Arab Americans whose countries qualified for this year’s World Cup, being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Giant screen draws hundreds of fans nightly as Arab communities celebrate unprecedented World Cup participation

The outdoor broadcasts feature not only matches involving Arab national teams — which are making a historic appearance at this year’s tournament with eight participating countries: Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Qatar, Iraq and Saudi Arabia — but also all 104 matches of the competition, which began on June 11 and will conclude with the championship match on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

A visit by The Arab American News to the park found a steady stream of spectators arriving from communities throughout the region, including Livonia, Farmington Hills, Garden City, Melvindale, Hamtramck and Ann Arbor.

Families gathered in lawn chairs, waving flags and cheering for their favorite teams in an atmosphere fueled by soccer passion, community spirit and cultural pride.

Many visitors praised Dearborn’s decision to bring World Cup matches to an open public space, expressing appreciation for Mayor Abdullah Hammoud’s efforts to strengthen community ties by providing a safe and free entertainment venue for soccer fans throughout the tournament.

They also highlighted the city’s use of public park infrastructure to create a shared viewing experience that closely resembles the atmosphere of a stadium.

Visitors further commended the organization of the event, which includes free parking and an increased police presence to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow around the park.

Yasseen Belhaj, an Algerian American who traveled from Farmington Hills with his wife and three children to watch Algeria’s match against Argentina, described the atmosphere as outstanding.

“It feels like being at the stadium,” Belhaj said.

Seated alongside a Jordanian family, Belhaj explained that he had initially planned to take his children to a restaurant or café broadcasting the match, but changed his mind when he learned the city was offering free outdoor broadcasts.

“This open space gives children room to run and play while adults enjoy the match,” he said. “Events like this create wonderful memories for immigrant families.”

Saeed Tarawneh, who brought his family from Livonia, said he was thrilled to see Jordan qualify for the World Cup and wanted to celebrate the achievement alongside members of other Arab communities.

“The city created a safe environment where families can gather and enjoy the games without the expense of restaurants or cafés,” Tarawneh said.

Then, with a smile, he added, “We brought our chairs from home and everything we need for the evening. The only thing missing is a campfire.”

The event has also attracted non-Arab visitors. The Arab American News encountered several students from Ann Arbor who attended with Arab American friends to experience what they described as a unique cultural gathering.

The students said they were impressed by the enthusiasm and deep cultural connection Arab families displayed toward their homeland teams, noting that the gathering had become more than a sporting event, it offered a window into the vibrancy and diversity of the Dearborn community.

Houssam Menshawi, an Egyptian American, also praised Mayor Hammoud’s initiative.

“Mayor Hammoud thinks like a young person and understands what the new generation wants,” Menshawi said.

Since immigrating to the United States, Menshawi said he had rarely experienced such a strong sense of family and Arab hospitality.

“Being here brings back memories of home,” he said. “Watching the matches together makes me forget the hardships of being far away from the homeland. It feels like I’m back in the streets of Cairo.”

Menshawi did note one concern. The large crowds have caused trash receptacles to fill quickly, leading some visitors to leave garbage nearby.

He suggested that the city increase waste collection efforts during major matches or provide additional trash containers to accommodate growing attendance.

“The city of Dearborn is doing a wonderful job,” he said. “This may simply be an oversight. I hope city officials can address it so we can all help keep this park clean for our families and children.”