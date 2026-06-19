Garden City Hospital's new Emergency Department Director Dr. Islam Gomaa. – Photo by GCH

GARDEN CITY — The emergency department at Garden City Hospital is undergoing a significant transformation under a comprehensive medical and administrative vision led by Dr. Islam Gomaa, emergency department director and chair of Garden City Hospital and Westland Hospital, as well as co-chair of the stroke program at Lake Huron Medical Center.

New leadership, advanced stroke care and quality initiatives drive improvements in emergency services

The department’s ongoing development coincides with Dr. Gomaa’s return to Michigan after several years of pioneering work in Ohio, where he spent nearly a decade establishing and expanding specialized emergency care programs while prioritizing quality patient care and safety.

His return to Garden City is viewed as a major asset, bringing advanced expertise and strengthening the level of healthcare services available to the local community.

Since assuming leadership of the emergency department, Dr. Gomaa and his team have achieved a series of measurable accomplishments through close collaboration among leading medical and administrative professionals, including Nursing Director Jacklyn Moore, Trauma Coordinator Hassan Zougheib and Stroke and Chest Pain Program Coordinator Patrick Tierney. Their collective efforts have enhanced clinical performance and accelerated response times for critical medical emergencies.

Garden City Hospital is a certified Primary Stroke Center with advanced thrombectomy capabilities for the removal of blood clots. In the six months since Dr. Gomaa and Patrick Tierney assumed oversight of the hospital’s stroke program, the team has achieved outstanding results in the timely administration of clot-busting medications, a critical factor in stroke survival and recovery.

This year, the program recorded its fastest door-to-treatment time at just nine minutes, while maintaining an overall average treatment time of 30 minutes. These figures rank among the best in the region and reflect a high degree of readiness, efficiency and coordination among members of the medical team.

The hospital’s improvement efforts extend beyond stroke care. The emergency department is currently implementing and updating a range of quality-improvement initiatives focused on trauma care, sepsis treatment, stroke response, STEMI heart attack care and chest pain management.

These initiatives are designed to continuously elevate standards of care and ensure that every patient receives the most effective treatment based on the latest evidence-based medical practices.

According to a statement issued by hospital administrators, the facility’s rapid progress reflects a strong commitment to providing the community with advanced, timely and effective medical care during some of the most critical moments in patients’ lives.

The statement added that the combination of experienced leadership, clinical innovation and a highly coordinated healthcare team has positioned Garden City Hospital as a regional leader in emergency and stroke care.

“With new leadership and an ambitious vision, the future of emergency healthcare in our region appears brighter than ever,” the statement concluded.