Hundreds gather on February 23 in Romulus to protest a proposed ICE detention warehouse. – File photo

ROMULUS — Federal immigration authorities have abandoned plans to convert a warehouse in Romulus into a large-scale immigration detention center, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, marking a major victory for local residents, elected officials and community activists who had opposed the project for months.

Nessel announced Thursday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has scrapped plans to transform a commercial warehouse on Cogswell Street into a detention facility capable of housing hundreds of detainees. The announcement comes less than three months after the state of Michigan and the city of Romulus jointly filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the project.

The proposed facility had sparked widespread opposition across Metro Detroit, particularly among immigrant rights advocates, local residents and elected officials who argued that the site was inappropriate for a detention center and posed risks to nearby neighborhoods and public resources.

In March, Nessel and Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight filed suit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE, alleging that federal authorities purchased the warehouse without consulting state or local officials and failed to comply with environmental and permitting requirements. The lawsuit sought to permanently block the conversion and operation of the facility.

The warehouse, located at 7525 Cogswell Street near Detroit Metropolitan Airport, was expected to house approximately 500 immigration detainees. Critics noted that the building sits near residential neighborhoods, schools and environmentally sensitive areas, including a floodplain that has experienced recent flooding. They also questioned whether the structure possessed the infrastructure necessary to safely house hundreds of detainees and staff members.

Nessel previously argued that ICE moved forward with the purchase in February without providing adequate notice to state agencies, local governments or the public. She also contended that federal officials failed to properly evaluate alternative locations or comply with federal environmental review requirements.

The proposed detention center became a focal point for protests and weekly demonstrations in Romulus, where residents and advocacy groups warned that the facility would place additional burdens on local police, fire and emergency services while increasing tensions within the community.

State Sen. Darrin Camilleri, State Rep. Dylan Wegela and numerous community organizations joined opposition efforts, arguing that Romulus had already borne more than its share of unwanted infrastructure projects and should not be forced to host a federal detention center.

Although ICE has abandoned the Romulus project, federal immigration enforcement and detention policies remain under intense scrutiny nationwide as the agency continues to seek expanded detention capacity in several states.

For local opponents, however, the decision represents a significant victory.

The cancellation ends months of uncertainty for residents living near the proposed site and removes what critics described as a potential flashpoint in one of Wayne County’s fastest-growing communities.