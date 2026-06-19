Redford police rescued three children rescued from a hot car; two mothers arrested

REDFORD TOWNSHIP — Three young children were rescued from a parked vehicle during last week’s extreme heat wave after being left unattended in a shopping center parking lot while temperatures approached 90 degrees.

According to police, the children were discovered inside a vehicle parked at Redford Plaza shortly before 5 p.m. with no parents nearby. A passerby noticed the children alone in the car, which was turned off and had only partially opened windows, and immediately called 911.

Children hospitalized after being left alone in a parked car during extreme heat

Investigators said the children’s two mothers were later located in another part of the shopping center near Telegraph and West Chicago roads and were arrested at the scene on child neglect charges.

Fortunately, all three children made a full recovery after being transported to a local hospital. Medical experts note that serious health complications can occur after just 15 minutes inside a hot vehicle.

“The temperature inside a vehicle rises dramatically and can quickly become deadly,” Dr. Mike Cirigliano of Penn Medicine told Fox 2 Detroit. “This is a classic case of heat stroke. With children, you have to be extremely careful because the condition can progress rapidly from heat exhaustion to heat stroke, organ failure and even death.”

The children were transported to Garden City Hospital for treatment related to heat exposure, where their condition stabilized quickly.

They were later released into the care of family members. Redford Township police said Child Protective Services is investigating the case alongside the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Redford Township Police Department warned that leaving young children unattended in a vehicle is never safe.

“Children face the risk of abduction or wandering away,” the department stated. “During hot weather, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach life-threatening levels within minutes, even when windows are partially open.”

Police also urged residents never to leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances.