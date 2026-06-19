UAW delegates voted to divest union funds from Israel Bonds during the union’s constitutional convention in Detroit.

DETROIT — Delegates attending the 39th Constitutional Convention of the United Auto Workers voted Thursday to prohibit the union from investing in Israel Bonds, marking a major victory for pro-Palestinian activists within the labor movement and signaling a significant shift in the political direction of one of the nation’s most influential unions.

The narrow convention vote marks a significant shift in union politics amid growing pro-Palestinian activism

The amendment passed by a narrow margin, with 321 delegates voting in favor and 287 opposed, according to organizers who championed the measure. The resolution is expected to lead to the divestment of at least $400,000 currently invested in Israel Bonds, financial instruments issued by the Israeli government and marketed in the United States through the Development Corporation for Israel.

Supporters of the measure argued that union funds should not be invested in financial assets linked to the Israeli government while the war in Gaza continues. The resolution cited concerns about militarism, the humanitarian toll of the conflict and the use of workers’ money to support policies opposed by many rank-and-file union members.

“I know this is going to send a message,” delegate Olga Karounos of New York told convention attendees while advocating for the measure. She argued that the vote reflects the UAW’s longstanding tradition of international labor solidarity.

The vote follows nearly two years of organizing by labor activists, including members of UAW Labor for Palestine and the reform caucus Unite All Workers for Democracy (UAWD), which has pushed union leadership to divest from Israel Bonds and expand support for Palestinian rights.

Calls for divestment intensified after the UAW became one of the first major American unions to call for a ceasefire in Gaza in late 2023. Since then, activists have staged demonstrations outside the union’s Detroit headquarters and pressed leadership to take additional action beyond ceasefire resolutions.

The issue has also revived memories of a historic 1973 labor protest led largely by Arab American autoworkers in Metro Detroit, who demanded that union funds be withdrawn from investments connected to Israel. Supporters of the current resolution frequently cited that history during their campaign.

Opponents of the amendment argued that the measure risks politicizing union investments and questioned whether divesting from Israel Bonds would advance the interests of UAW members. Some delegates also raised concerns about potential financial implications if bonds are sold before reaching maturity.

The resolution does not automatically liquidate the investments. Implementation now falls to the UAW International Executive Board, which will determine how and when any divestment takes place.

Nevertheless, labor observers described the vote as one of the most consequential convention actions related to foreign policy in recent UAW history. The decision places the union at the center of a broader national debate over labor solidarity, the Gaza war and the role of institutional investments in international conflicts.