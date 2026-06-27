AAPAC urges Arab American voters to support its endorsed candidates in Michigan's Aug. 4 primary.

DEARBORN — As absentee voting begins on June 25, the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) has released its list of endorsed candidates for Michigan’s Aug. 4 primary election, urging Arab American voters throughout Metro Detroit and across the state to support its endorsed candidates at the polls.

AAPAC’s endorsement committee recently concluded a series of interviews with candidates seeking the organization’s support. Conducted via Zoom, the interviews included Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson, Democratic congressional candidates Donovan McKinney (13th District) and Don Ufford (11th District), Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Kory Hall (Third District), and Democratic Michigan House candidate Gary Schlack (Second District).

Under AAPAC’s bylaws, adopted when the organization was founded in 1998, candidates seeking the committee’s endorsement must submit a written application and participate in a personal interview, allowing committee members to evaluate their qualifications, policy priorities and positions on issues affecting the Arab American community. Candidates must receive the support of two-thirds of AAPAC members to earn the organization’s official endorsement.

Candidates who have previously received AAPAC’s endorsement, those with longstanding ties to the Arab American community or those with an established record of public service are generally exempt from the interview process.

Accordingly, several candidates received AAPAC’s endorsement for the August primary without additional interviews, including U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, incumbent U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell, State Representative Alabas Farhat, former State Representative Abraham Aiyash, who is seeking election to the Michigan Senate from the First District and Abbas Alawieh who is seeking election for Michigan Senate.

AAPAC President Osama Siblani said the endorsement list, approved on June 22 by the members, reflects the organization’s continued commitment to serving as “a leading platform for civic engagement” within Michigan’s Arab American community.

“For the August primary election, AAPAC is supporting a diverse group of highly qualified candidates who are well-positioned to help shape the future of our community and our state,” Siblani said.

He noted that candidates from a variety of ethnic and professional backgrounds were selected through what he described as “a highly democratic process”, with each committee member casting one vote.

Siblani explained that endorsements followed comprehensive interviews focusing on candidates’ policy positions, public service records, contributions to the Arab American community and their vision for strengthening unity and diversity throughout Michigan and the nation.

“I am confident that the candidates endorsed by AAPAC best reflect the needs and aspirations of our community,” Siblani said. “We are straightforward about our political choices and we proudly and unwaveringly stand behind candidates who will advance the interests and aspirations of the Arab American community.”

He also urged Arab American voters throughout Metro Detroit and across Michigan to cast their ballots for AAPAC-endorsed candidates in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary, adding that the organization will soon launch a comprehensive voter education and turnout campaign encouraging both absentee and in-person voting.

Michigan’s primary elections are conducted on a partisan basis, requiring voters to choose candidates from only one political party — either Democratic or Republican — except in nonpartisan races, such as judicial elections and ballot proposals.

The following pages include AAPAC’s complete list of endorsed candidates and ballot proposals for the Aug. 4 primary election.

Governor

Jocelyn Benson — Democratic candidate for governor

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson received AAPAC’s endorsement in the Democratic primary for governor, where she faces Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson in the Aug. 4 election.

Running statewide, Benson has built a distinguished career in law, education and voting rights advocacy, while earning national recognition for her work promoting democracy, government transparency and expanding access to public services.

Since taking office as secretary of state in 2019, Benson has received widespread praise at both the state and national levels for overseeing secure elections, expanding voting access and modernizing services for millions of Michigan residents.

“AAPAC’s endorsement reflects our confidence in Jocelyn Benson’s experience and her commitment to serving every community across Michigan, including the Arab American community and other communities whose voices deserve to be heard in the decision-making process,” Siblani said.

He added that the endorsement demonstrates the committee’s belief that Benson possesses “the experience and vision needed to strengthen democracy in Michigan while ensuring a more transparent and responsive government.”

Benson thanked AAPAC for its support.

“I am honored and proud to have the support of AAPAC,” Benson said in a statement. “For decades we have worked together to uplift the voices of Arab Americans throughout our state, and I’m thrilled to have AAPAC on Team Benson as I seek to serve as the next governor of Michigan. Together we will make Michigan a state where everyone can thrive.”

Benson previously received AAPAC’s endorsement during her successful campaigns for secretary of state in 2018 and 2022.

If she wins the Democratic primary, Benson will face the winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary, which includes U.S. Rep. John James, businessman Perry Johnson and former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox.

U.S. Senate

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

AAPAC members voted to endorse Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, where he is competing against U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and State Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

El-Sayed, 42, is a physician, epidemiologist and nationally recognized public health leader whose career has focused on healthcare, economic justice and expanding opportunities for working families. He previously served as director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services and as executive director of the Detroit Health Department.

He is also nationally known as the host of the podcast America Dissected, which examines public health, social justice and public policy issues.

El-Sayed first gained statewide prominence during his 2018 campaign for governor, when he built a broad grassroots coalition across Michigan and finished second in the Democratic primary to Gov. Whitmer. He also received AAPAC’s endorsement during that campaign.

This year, El-Sayed is seeking Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat as a progressive Democrat, facing Stevens, who has received strong financial support from pro-Israel political organizations, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Siblani said the AAPAC committee’s endorsement reflects members’ confidence in El-Sayed’s leadership and vision.

“AAPAC members have expressed their confidence in Dr. El-Sayed’s leadership, vision and unwavering commitment to serving all Michiganders,” he said. “We are proud to endorse his candidacy for the United States Senate.”

El-Sayed thanked AAPAC for its endorsement.

“I am honored to earn the endorsement of the Arab American Political Action Committee, which has spent decades fighting to ensure that every community in Michigan enjoys the dignity, freedom and opportunity every American deserves,” El-Sayed said in a statement.

“AAPAC understands that we can only achieve that promise by investing in our communities here at home instead of sending our tax dollars to fund killing, genocide, apartheid and endless war,” he added. “I look forward to working alongside its members to build a better America.”

Wayne County executive

Warren C. Evans — Democrat for Wayne County executive

AAPAC expressed its strong support for the re-election of Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans, who is seeking a fourth four-year term as the chief executive of Michigan’s largest county.

Evans, who has maintained a longstanding relationship with the Arab American community, has been widely credited with providing steady leadership since first taking office in 2015, guiding Wayne County through significant financial and administrative challenges while strengthening cooperation among the county’s 43 cities, townships and communities.

Over the past decade, Evans has transformed Wayne County from the brink of financial collapse into one of Michigan’s strongest and most fiscally stable counties. Under his leadership, the county restored financial discipline, strengthened essential public services and secured hundreds of millions of dollars in investments for infrastructure, public health, public safety and neighborhood development.

AAPAC praised Evans’ record of sound governance, fiscal responsibility and unwavering commitment to serving the county’s nearly 1.77 million residents, including the nation’s largest concentration of Arab Americans.

In announcing its endorsement, AAPAC said Wayne County “has become stronger, more prosperous and better prepared for the future because of Warren Evans’ responsible leadership and long-term vision, which has consistently placed the interests of county residents above all else.”

Evans began his public service career as Wayne County sheriff, serving from 2003 to 2009, before being appointed chief of the Detroit Police Department. After serving less than a year in that position, he resigned to pursue a legal career before returning to public office with his successful election as county executive in 2014.

He was re-elected in 2018 and 2022, and in 2021 was honored when the North Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was officially named in recognition of his decades of public service and leadership.

U.S. House of Representatives

Debbie Dingell — Democrat, Sixth Congressional District

AAPAC endorsed the re-election of Democratic U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, who represents Michigan’s Sixth Congressional District, encompassing all of Washtenaw County, the western and southern portions of Wayne County, parts of southwestern Oakland County and the city of Milan in Monroe County.

Although Dearborn was removed from her district following Michigan’s congressional redistricting, Dingell is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Nevertheless, AAPAC reaffirmed its support, citing her longstanding commitment to working families and her consistent advocacy for issues affecting Michigan communities, including the Arab American community.

Even before her election to Congress in 2014, Dingell had established herself as a leading advocate for women’s health, early childhood education and efforts to reduce infant mortality in Michigan. Since taking office in 2015, she has continued the legacy of her late husband, U.S. Rep. John Dingell, by securing federal investments for roads, bridges, clean water, public transportation and broadband expansion, while championing the interests of workers, veterans and senior citizens.

Siblani praised Dingell’s record of public service.

“AAPAC proudly supports leaders who understand the importance of partnership, respect our communities and remain committed to serving the people of Michigan,” he said. “Debbie Dingell has embodied those values throughout her career, and we are honored to endorse her for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Dingell thanked AAPAC for its continued support.

“John and I lived in Dearborn for more than 30 years, and I remain deeply grateful to this community for everything it has taught me, for the friendship of Arab Americans, their continued support and the experiences they have shared with me,” she said.

Don Ufford — Democrat, 11th Congressional District

AAPAC unanimously endorsed Don Ufford in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District and urged voters throughout the district to support his candidacy in the Democratic primary.

The district covers much of central Oakland County, including Auburn Hills, Farmington Hills, Ferndale, Pontiac, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Troy and several neighboring communities.

AAPAC cited Ufford’s longstanding commitment to peace, justice and public service, as well as his distinguished career in engineering and manufacturing.

A former Ford Motor Company executive, Ufford rose through the company’s engineering ranks to become director of global vehicle engineering, helping lead development of several flagship Ford vehicles, including the Ford Escape, Mustang and F-150.

After leaving the private sector, Ufford entered public service in 2020, serving at the U.S. Department of Commerce and later in the White House Made in America Office, where he helped secure more than $50 million for Michigan workforce development programs, including investments in advanced manufacturing training and battery workforce initiatives.

For more than four decades, Ufford has also served as a Boy Scout leader, mentored students through FIRST Robotics, and supported entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout Michigan.

His campaign focuses on strengthening the economy, lowering costs for working families, protecting healthcare and defending fundamental freedoms. He has pledged to reject contributions from corporate political action committees, including organizations aligned with AIPAC.

On foreign policy, Ufford advocates diplomacy over military escalation. He opposed U.S. military action against Iran during the Trump administration, supports ending endless overseas wars and backs a two-state solution that guarantees security, dignity and self-determination for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Siblani said Ufford’s independence and commitment to peace make him the strongest candidate in the race.

“Michigan’s 11th District needs a representative who will fight for healthcare, economic justice and diplomacy instead of war,” Siblani said. “Don Ufford clearly represents those values.

“Don Ufford is the leader we need in Washington at this critical moment in our nation’s history,” he added. “He had the courage to oppose Trump’s disastrous war against Iran and has demonstrated that he cannot be bought by special interests, unlike many politicians who remain indebted to corporate donors and outside lobbying organizations.”

Ufford welcomed AAPAC’s endorsement.

“I am honored to receive AAPAC’s endorsement,” he said. “This campaign is about bringing communities together to fight for fairness, economic opportunity and justice for all Michiganders. I am committed to getting big money out of politics and rejecting the influence of corporate PACs and billionaires so elected officials answer to the people—not special interests.”

Ufford faces Aisha Farooqi, John Paul Torres and State Sen. Jeremy Moss in the Democratic primary.

Rashida Tlaib — Democrat, 12th Congressional District

AAPAC voted to endorse the re-election of U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib to a fourth two-year term, praising her legislative record defending workers’ rights, social justice, immigrants’ rights, peace initiatives and investing in American families instead of financing foreign wars.

The Palestinian American representative faces Inkster Mayor Byron Nolen and former State Rep. Shanelle Jackson in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 12th Congressional District, which includes Dearborn, Garden City, Livonia, Westland, Southfield and portions of Dearborn Heights and Detroit.

Tlaib made history in 2008 as the first Muslim elected to the state legislature before becoming, in 2018, one of the first two Muslim women elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, alongside Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. Since arriving on Capitol Hill in 2019, she has emerged as one of Congress’ leading progressive voices, focusing on affordable housing, environmental justice, healthcare, workers’ rights and defending the human rights of Palestinians and immigrants.

Siblani said AAPAC’s endorsement reflects the organization’s appreciation for Tlaib’s principled leadership and steadfast advocacy for Palestinian rights.

“Rashida Tlaib has never forgotten who helped send her to Washington or what public service truly means,” he said. “She has been a courageous voice for workers, immigrants, justice and peace. She stood firmly against political pressure to defend the dignity of our communities, and we proudly support her re-election.”

Tlaib thanked AAPAC for its continued support.

“This endorsement is a reflection of the strength of our communities and the generations of people who refused to let their voices go unheard,” she said. “For decades, AAPAC has helped build that community power by encouraging Arab Americans across Michigan to organize, advocate and lead. Our campaign’s commitment to being rooted in community comes from that same belief: that lasting change happens when people come together and fight for one another. I’m grateful for AAPAC’s support and partnership.”

Donovan McKinney — Democrat, 13th Congressional District

AAPAC members voted to endorse State Representative Donovan McKinney in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, currently represented by U.S Rep. Shri Thanedar, who has received substantial support from pro-Israel lobbying organizations.

The district includes approximately 60 percent of Detroit, along with Highland Park, Hamtramck, Romulus, Wyandotte, Taylor, Melvindale, Ecorse, River Rouge and neighboring communities.

AAPAC praised McKinney’s work on environmental protection, public education, criminal justice reform, public transportation and workers’ rights. During his tenure in the State House, he helped secure funding for violence prevention initiatives, public school improvements, community centers and the replacement of lead water service lines.

Raised on Detroit’s northeast side by his mother and grandmother, McKinney graduated from Detroit Public Schools and became the first member of his family to earn a college degree. Before joining the legislature, he worked with SEIU Healthcare Michigan, organizing workers and advocating for working families.

McKinney said that, if elected to Congress, he would continue fighting for working families and delivering tangible results for Detroit and neighboring communities. If successful, he would become one of only a small number of African American members representing Michigan in Congress following Rep. John James’ decision not to seek re-election and instead run for governor.

Siblani said McKinney’s endorsement reflects AAPAC’s commitment to supporting candidates who have consistently stood with historically marginalized communities.

“Our African American and Arab American communities share deep historical ties and common goals centered on economic justice, political representation and strong public education,” he said.

– More endorsements to follow.