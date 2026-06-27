Dearborn Police increase patrols, impose juvenile curfew during Fourth of July weekend

DEARBORN — As Independence Day approaches, the city and the Dearborn Police Department have announced enhanced public safety measures, including a zero-tolerance policy for the illegal or reckless use of fireworks, increased police patrols throughout residential neighborhoods and a temporary nighttime curfew for minors during the Fourth of July holiday.

The heightened enforcement follows several serious fireworks-related incidents in recent years, including an accident during last year’s Independence Day celebrations in which two young girls suffered severe injuries after fireworks were used unsafely near their home. City officials said the incident underscored the need for stricter enforcement to protect residents, neighborhoods and property.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said Independence Day is an important national celebration, but emphasized that festivities must not come at the expense of public safety or the quality of life of residents.

“While we want everyone to enjoy the holiday, we will not tolerate behavior that endangers others or disrupts our neighborhoods,” Shahin said. “Our officers will take appropriate enforcement action against anyone who violates the law. These measures are intended to prevent injuries and ensure families can celebrate safely.”

Temporary curfew for minors

Under the city’s holiday enforcement plan, a temporary 10 p.m. curfew will be imposed on juveniles under the age of 17 during the Independence Day holiday period. Officials said the measure is designed to reduce unsupervised gatherings and prevent behavior that could threaten public safety or lead to disturbances.

Minors found in public after the curfew begins without a parent or legal guardian, or without another lawful reason to be out, may be subject to enforcement action under local ordinances.

Fireworks limited to legal hours

City officials also reminded residents that both Michigan law and Dearborn ordinances permit the use of consumer fireworks only during designated hours surrounding the Independence Day holiday.

Residents are urged to comply with the legal time restrictions to avoid citations and possible fines. Officials noted that the irresponsible use of fireworks creates more than just noise complaints, it can result in serious injuries, fires and costly property damage.

Increased police presence

The Dearborn Police Department said it will significantly increase patrols in residential neighborhoods and other public areas throughout the holiday period. Additional officers will be assigned to respond quickly to fireworks complaints and other public safety concerns.

Police are also encouraging parents to closely supervise their children and ensure they understand and follow all applicable laws and safety regulations.

“Keeping our community safe is a shared responsibility,” the department statement read, urging residents to work together to help prevent unnecessary accidents and disturbances.

The city concluded its announcement by reminding residents that Independence Day, commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, should remain a safe and enjoyable celebration for everyone. Officials encouraged the public to celebrate responsibly, respect their neighbors and remember the emergency personnel who continue serving the community throughout the holiday weekend.