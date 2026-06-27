An aerial view of Lowery Middle School, built in 1927 and located at 6601 Jonathan Street in East Dearborn.

DEARBORN — Dearborn voters will face one of the most significant education decisions in the city’s history this fall after the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education approved placing a $1.51 billion bond proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot.

If approved, the 20-year plan would finance the largest capital improvement program in the district’s history, including the construction of six new schools, comprehensive renovations to every remaining school, expanded early childhood education facilities and major investments in technology, safety and infrastructure, all while district officials say the proposal would not increase the overall property tax rate for Dearborn homeowners.

The Dearborn Board of Education approved the ballot language during its regular meeting on June 22, describing the proposal as a transformational investment that would reshape public education in Dearborn for generations.

A transformational vision

Interim Superintendent Lamis Srour called the proposal far more than a traditional building program.

“We describe this as transformational because it truly is,” Srour said. “It will change what Dearborn Public Schools look like and how we deliver educational services to students for generations to come.”

District officials said the initiative is designed to modernize aging school facilities while creating learning environments that better prepare students for future academic and workforce demands.

Six new schools, upgrades across the district

The proposal calls for improvements to be completed in four phases over the next 20 years.

The centerpiece of the plan is the construction of six new Pre-K through eighth grade schools strategically located throughout the district.

Every other school in the Dearborn Public Schools would also undergo significant renovations, ensuring that no building is left out of the modernization effort.

Schools not scheduled for complete reconstruction during the early phases would receive extensive upgrades, including new roofs, enhanced secure entrances, renovated restrooms, improved traffic flow and parking, upgraded athletic facilities and other infrastructure improvements.

District officials said every school will receive improvements within the first three years of the program.

Air conditioning, STEAM labs and expanded preschool

Among the most anticipated improvements is the installation of an air conditioning system in every school, addressing one of the community’s longest-standing concerns.

The bond proposal also includes new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) laboratories, expanded career and technical education programs and additional preschool classrooms to accommodate Michigan’s expanding free pre-kindergarten initiative.

Officials estimate the project will reduce the district’s building footprint by approximately 100,000 square feet, lowering future maintenance costs and improving operational efficiency.

No overall tax increase

Despite its $1.51 billion price tag, district officials maintain that the proposal will not increase the overall property tax burden for Dearborn homeowners.

The ballot proposal seeks authorization for a 3.14-mill bond levy. However, district officials say that increase would be offset by the expiration of two existing taxes: a 0.96-mill city of Dearborn debt levy associated with the combined sewer overflow project and a 2.18-mill school operating levy that will no longer be collected if the bond proposal is approved.

As a result, homeowners would see no net increase in the overall property tax rate, according to the district.

Mike Esseily: “A once-in-a-generation opportunity”

In an exclusive interview with The Arab American News, incoming Superintendent Mike Esseily described the proposal as an unprecedented investment in the future of Dearborn students.

“If approved, every student in our district will attend either a brand-new school or a fully renovated school equipped with modern air conditioning,” Esseily said. “This proposal will allow us to create state-of-the-art learning environments, build new STEAM laboratories, improve safety and traffic flow around our schools and make numerous other improvements that will help build a premier school district for generations to come.”

Esseily emphasized that the district is in a unique financial position to complete the project without increasing the overall tax rate for homeowners.

“We have a rare opportunity to make major improvements to every school in the district without raising property taxes for Dearborn homeowners,” he said. “Although the ballot includes a 3.14-mill bond request, two existing taxes — one city levy and one school levy — will expire, resulting in no overall increase in the total millage paid by homeowners.”

In a district statement, Esseily said the proposal goes far beyond routine building repairs.

“This is much more than a facilities project,” he said. “It is an opportunity to transform our schools and strengthen our entire community by providing students with modern, inspiring learning environments where they can succeed and thrive for generations.”

Years of planning

District officials said the proposal is the result of years of planning, professional analysis and community engagement.

Dearborn Public Schools hired two consulting firms to evaluate building conditions, educational programming and long-term facility needs while developing cost estimates. A third firm conducted public opinion surveys, focus groups and community meetings to gather feedback from parents, residents and other stakeholders.

The district has also retained Plante Moran Realpoint to oversee planning and implementation, monitor schedules and budgets, ensure projects remain on time and within budget, and provide regular progress reports to the community.

Community input to continue

District officials said community engagement will remain a central part of the project if voters approve the bond proposal.

Residents will be invited to provide input before each construction phase begins, allowing future building designs to reflect changing educational priorities and community needs.

The district noted that it currently has the lowest school debt millage in Wayne County, and that the last successful Dearborn Public Schools bond proposal was approved in 2013.

With the Nov. 3 election approaching, Dearborn voters will soon decide whether to approve what school leaders describe as a once-in-a-generation investment that could redefine the city’s public schools for decades to come.

Residents can learn more about the proposal on the district’s new 2026 Transformational Bond website. An overview is also available in the June 22, 2026 Facilities Master Planning report and on the district’s First Bell website.