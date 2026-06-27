LARA announces seizure of more than 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and explosives

Seized explosives. – Photo by LARA

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), through its Bureau of Fire Services (BFS) and the state fire marshal, partnered with local public safety agencies to seize more than 17,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and explosive materials during a coordinated multi-phase investigation.

The investigation involved the Detroit Police Department Bomb Squad, Garden City Police Department and the Garden City Fire Department.

Approximately 12,000 pounds of the materials seized consisted of overloaded explosive devices falsely labeled as 1.4G consumer fireworks. An additional 5,000 pounds were federally regulated 1.3G display fireworks, professional-grade explosive materials that require specialized training, licensing, storage and handling under federal law. These materials pose significant risks of fire, serious injury and property damage when possessed or used illegally.

“Protecting Michigan residents is at the core of LARA’s mission, and this investigation demonstrates the important role our public safety partners play in keeping communities safe,” said Marlon I. Brown, director of LARA. “LARA remains committed to supporting the state fire marshal and BFS as they work to enforce Michigan fireworks laws and reduce risks to residents.”

Materials seized during this investigation included overloaded explosive devices and professional display fireworks as large as 12-inch aerial shells intended only for use by trained and licensed professionals. Improper storage, transportation, distribution or use of these materials can result in catastrophic fires, explosions, serious injuries, loss of life and significant property damage.

“These products were never intended for use by the general public,” said State Fire Marshal Tom Hughes. “Illegal fireworks and explosive materials can create serious safety hazards when they are improperly possessed, stored, transported or used. Removing these products from circulation helps prevent tragedies before they occur.

“Our goal is simple: protect Michigan residents, our communities and the first responders who serve them,” Hughes added.

BFS’ Fireworks Enforcement Unit works year-round to identify and remove illegal fireworks and explosive materials from Michigan communities. This seizure highlights the ongoing collaboration among LARA, local law enforcement and fire service agencies to protect the public. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional enforcement actions may follow.

LARA reminds consumers to purchase fireworks only from state-licensed retailers and to follow all Michigan fireworks laws. For more information about Michigan fireworks laws, fireworks safety, and how to identify state-licensed fireworks retailers, visit the Bureau of Fire Services’ Fireworks webpage.