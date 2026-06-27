Michigan erases $74 million in medical debt for nearly 72,000 residents

LANSING — In a major effort to ease the financial burden of healthcare costs on Michigan families, the state has eliminated more than $74 million in medical debt for nearly 72,000 residents, giving thousands of households a fresh financial start after years of struggling with unpaid medical bills.

Gov. Whitmer announced that 71,871 Michiganders will benefit from the latest round of the state’s medical debt relief initiative, a partnership with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, which purchases distressed medical debt from hospitals and healthcare providers and permanently abolishes it.

The announcement comes as healthcare costs continue to place enormous financial pressure on American families, including many with health insurance coverage.

“No one should have to choose between getting the medical care they need and maintaining financial stability,” Whitmer said. “An illness or injury should not become a long-term financial crisis. This program helps families eliminate burdens they often had no control over and gives them the opportunity to rebuild their financial future.”

The latest announcement marks the second statewide round of Michigan’s medical debt relief program. Last year, the state erased nearly $144 million in medical debt for more than 210,000 residents.

Combined with the newest round, Michigan has now canceled more than $200 million in medical debt for more than 280,000 people since launching the initiative.

How the program works

The debt relief program operates through Undue Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that purchases unpaid medical debt from hospitals and healthcare providers for a small fraction of its original value before permanently eliminating it at no cost to patients.

Because distressed medical debt is often sold for pennies on the dollar, the organization can erase millions of dollars in debt with relatively modest funding, making the program one of the nation’s most cost-effective approaches to addressing medical debt.

“Our work demonstrates that practical solutions exist for families overwhelmed by medical bills,” said Allison Sesso, president and CEO of Undue Medical Debt. “Thousands of Michigan residents are receiving a fresh start without the burden of medical debt hanging over them.”

Counties with the most relief

State data show Kent County recorded the largest number of beneficiaries in the latest round, with 9,618 residents receiving relief totaling more than $9.1 million in canceled medical debt.

Ingham County ranked second, where more than $6.2 million in medical debt was erased for 6,635 residents.

In Muskegon County, more than $4.5 million in medical debt was forgiven for 6,958 residents.

A growing national problem

The latest debt cancellation underscores the growing medical debt crisis facing millions of Americans. Research shows that unpaid medical bills often prevent families from saving money, purchasing homes, qualifying for loans or rebuilding their financial security. In many cases, medical debt also damages credit scores and creates long-term economic hardship.

Economic experts say medical debt has become one of the most widespread forms of consumer debt in the United States, fueled by the rising cost of healthcare and persistent inflation that continues to strain household budgets.

For the tens of thousands of Michigan residents receiving debt forgiveness, the announcement represents far more than an accounting adjustment. It offers a chance to move forward without the financial burden that has weighed on their daily lives and limited their economic opportunities.

With more than $200 million in medical debt now erased statewide, Michigan continues to position itself as a national leader in addressing one of the most pressing financial challenges facing American families.