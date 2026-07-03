Rashida Tlaib speaks before Congress on Tuesday and introduces the second War Power Resolution on Lebanon.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) that sought to limit President Trump’s authority to involve American forces in military hostilities in Lebanon without explicit congressional approval.

The revised War Powers Resolution failed by a vote of 235-189, marking the second time in less than a month that lawmakers rejected Tlaib’s effort to reassert Congress’ constitutional authority over military action in Lebanon.

Unlike the original version, which was overwhelmingly defeated earlier in June, the revised resolution received the backing of House Democratic leadership after language was narrowed to address concerns raised by party leaders.

The updated measure would have required the president to withdraw any U.S. armed forces participating in hostilities in Lebanon within seven days unless Congress authorized continued military involvement. It also specifically stated that nothing in the resolution would limit ongoing security cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces or the protection of U.S. diplomatic facilities in Lebanon.

House Democratic leaders previously opposed Tlaib’s original proposal, arguing that it inaccurately suggested American troops were already engaged in combat operations inside Lebanon. The revised language reflected their position that no U.S. forces are currently participating in direct hostilities while preserving Congress’ authority should that situation change.

Speaking on the House floor before Tuesday’s vote, Tlaib argued that Congress has a constitutional responsibility to prevent unauthorized U.S. military involvement and said her resolution was intended to end any American participation in Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon.

“This vote is about immediately ending all U.S. participation in the Israeli government’s violent assault against the people of Lebanon,” Tlaib said, accusing Israel of carrying out a campaign of ethnic cleansing and territorial expansion in southern Lebanon.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urged members to support the revised measure, saying it corrected shortcomings in the original resolution while ensuring that any future U.S. military involvement would require congressional authorization.

Meeks also stated that, to his knowledge, American forces are not currently engaged in active hostilities alongside Israeli forces in Lebanon, but argued Congress should preserve its constitutional oversight should circumstances change.

Republicans remained firmly opposed to the legislation. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL), an IDF volunteer and staunch supporter of the Israeli right-wing government, dismissed the measure as unnecessary, arguing it addressed a military deployment that does not currently exist and describing the proposal as harmful to U.S. national security interests.

The vote comes as tensions over southern Lebanon continue to influence broader regional diplomacy following recent negotiations involving the United States, Iran, Israel and Lebanon. The issue has exposed divisions within both political parties over the extent of congressional oversight of military operations in the Middle East and continued U.S. support for Israel during the regional conflict.