AAPAC Backs Aiyash, Alawieh and Hall in key State Senate races

The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) has announced an extensive slate of endorsements for the Aug. 4 Democratic primary election, backing candidates for the state legislature, local judicial offices and ballot proposals that the organization says reflect its commitment to effective leadership, public service and policies that strengthen Michigan’s diverse communities.

The endorsements include candidates for the State Senate and State House of Representatives, as well as judicial races in Oakland and Genesee Counties. AAPAC also endorsed the Wayne County transportation millage to fund regional SMART bus service and Dearborn’s Public Library millage renewal, urging voters to support both proposals. According to AAPAC President Osama Siblani, the committee’s endorsements are based on candidates’ records of leadership, integrity, community engagement and their commitment to serving working families and advancing equal opportunity throughout Michigan.

Michigan State Senate

Abraham Aiyash

Democrat – District 1

AAPAC has endorsed Arab American candidate Abraham Aiyash in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s First State Senate District, which includes portions of Detroit and the cities of Ecorse, Lincoln Park, Wyandotte and River Rouge.

Aiyash is seeking the Democratic nomination against Justin Onwenu, hoping to succeed Democratic State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor), who is barred by term limits from seeking another term.

Of Yemeni descent and raised in a working-class family, Aiyash began his career as a community organizer before founding a nonprofit organization to serve residents of Hamtramck. He later won election to the State House, where he made history as the first Arab American and Muslim to serve as House majority leader, holding the position from 2023 to 2024.

During his tenure in Lansing, Aiyash consistently championed marginalized communities, supporting legislation to protect immigrant communities, defend workers’ right to organize, improve air and water quality and expand opportunities for all Michigan residents.

In addition to helping pass important civil rights legislation, Aiyash emerged as one of the legislature’s strongest voices for peace and human rights. He was among the first Michigan lawmakers to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and to condemn Israel’s actions against the Palestinian people.

Siblani said the committee’s endorsement reflects Aiyash’s proven leadership, unwavering commitment to justice and equality and dedication to building a better future for all Michigan families.

Abbas Alawieh

Democrat – District 2

In the Second State Senate District, AAPAC endorsed Arab American candidate Abbas Alawieh for the Democratic nomination in a district that includes Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Allen Park, Melvindale, Taylor and portions of Detroit.

Alawieh is challenging Democratic State House Rep. Erin Byrnes in the August primary.

Alawieh has built a distinguished record of community and political organizing throughout Metro Detroit, earning recognition as a tireless advocate for workers and underserved communities. He also played a leading role in organizing the “Uncommitted” movement during the 2024 presidential election.

He is among the few candidates who refuse corporate political donations, underscoring his commitment to independent leadership and grassroots support.

Alawieh’s campaign has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, State Sen. Sylvia Santana, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun, former U.S. Rep. Andy Levin and Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, as well as numerous elected officials and grassroots organizations throughout the region.

Siblani said AAPAC’s endorsement reflects the committee’s confidence in Alawieh’s record of community leadership, principled public service and campaign focused on engaging voters who have become disillusioned with politics and disconnected from government.

Alawieh welcomed the endorsement.

“As we continue organizing and mobilizing so many voters who have become frustrated with the current political system, I will go to Lansing to defend the dignity of every person in this district. Our campaign demonstrates that kind of leadership every single day.”

Korey Hall

Democrat – District 3

AAPAC also endorsed Korey Hall in the Democratic primary for the Third State Senate District, which includes Hamtramck, Highland Park and large portions of Detroit.

Hall is seeking the Democratic nomination following a lengthy career in public service that includes serving as director of community affairs and senior adviser in the administration of Gov. Whitmer, political director for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, regional director for the office of former U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and director of public policy and engagement for the Detroit Branch NAACP.

Throughout his public service career, Hall has helped secure tens of millions of dollars in federal investments for residents of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park, while also helping expand initiatives such as free school lunches for local students.

“I am honored to receive AAPAC’s endorsement,” Hall said. “Over the years, I have worked closely with the organization to strengthen ties between the Arab American and African American communities as we confront our shared challenges.”

Hall added that if elected, he will continue working to improve residents’ quality of life by expanding economic opportunities, supporting small businesses, increasing affordable housing and investing in road and bridge improvements.

The State Senate consists of 38 members, each representing one of the state’s 38 legislative districts, serving four-year terms that run concurrently with the governor’s term.

– More endorsements to follow.