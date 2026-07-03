Huddleston, Stamos earn AAPAC endorsements for Michigan judgeships in the August primary election

Nonpartisan judicial races

AAPAC also announced its endorsement of two candidates in separate judicial races that will be decided during the August primary election.

Nicole Huddleston

Oakland County Family Court – Division 6

AAPAC endorsed Judge Nicole Huddleston for election to retain her seat on the Oakland County Family Court, Division 6. Huddleston was appointed by Gov. Whitmer in early April to complete a partial term that expires at the beginning of next year.

The organization praised Huddleston’s career in public service, her advocacy for underserved communities and her commitment to equal justice.

According to her campaign website, Huddleston’s campaign is built on three guiding principles:

Applying critical and analytical thinking to complex legal matters with fairness and impartiality.

Treating everyone who appears before the court with dignity, courtesy and respect.

Delivering timely justice under the rule of law while separating personal beliefs from judicial decision-making to ensure fairness and integrity.

Huddleston has extensive experience handling civil rights, criminal and family law cases throughout Southeast Michigan. She has devoted much of her career to providing pro bono legal representation to individuals and underserved communities.

She currently serves as managing director of the Detroit Justice Center, where she leads the organization’s legal services division, helping remove legal barriers for thousands of families throughout Metro Detroit.

Previously, she served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Wayne County’s Domestic Violence Unit, worked as a staff attorney for legal aid organizations and is also a Michigan Supreme Court-approved mediator.

Qamar Lina Stamos

67th District Court – Fenton

Arab American candidate Qamar Lina Stamos is seeking election as a judge of the 67th District Court, serving the city of Fenton in Genesee County. She is competing against Cheryl A. Lopez, K.C. Baran and Brooke Tucker for a six-year judicial term.

Currently serving as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Oakland County, Stamos brings extensive courtroom experience and a strong record of public service. AAPAC described her as a candidate who combines professional excellence with a deep commitment to serving the community’s most vulnerable residents.

During her tenure as an assistant prosecutor, Stamos has handled a broad range of cases involving child abuse and neglect, misdemeanors and felony offenses, and has tried more than 100 cases in court.

In recognition of her public service and community involvement, she was named to Oakland County’s “40 Under 40” list.

A lifelong Michigan resident, Stamos earned both her bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor from Wayne State University. During law school, she distinguished herself through participation in national moot court and mock trial competitions and was actively involved in student legal organizations, including the Criminal Law Society and the Middle Eastern Law Students Association.

AAPAC praised Stamos’ extensive courtroom experience, dedication to justice and longstanding record of community service.

“I am truly honored to receive AAPAC’s endorsement,” Stamos said. “As a first-generation Arab American attorney running for judge, this support is both an honor and a tremendous privilege. Thank you.”