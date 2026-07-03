Michigan State Representatives race.

The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) has announced an extensive slate of endorsements for the Aug. 4 Democratic primary election, backing candidates for the state legislature, local judicial offices and ballot proposals that the organization says reflect its commitment to effective leadership, public service and policies that strengthen Michigan’s diverse communities.

The endorsements include candidates for the State Senate and State House of Representatives, as well as judicial races in Oakland and Genesee Counties. AAPAC also endorsed the Wayne County transportation millage to fund regional SMART bus service and the Dearborn Public Library millage renewal, urging voters to support both proposals. According to AAPAC President Osama Siblani, the committee’s endorsements are based on candidates’ records of leadership, integrity, community engagement and their commitment to serving working families and advancing equal opportunity throughout Michigan.

Michigan House of Representatives

Alabas Farhat

Democrat – District 3

AAPAC has endorsed the reelection of Arab American State Rep. Alabas Farhat to represent the Third House District, citing his effective legislative leadership since first being elected to represent Dearborn in 2022.

The committee urged voters in the district, which includes most of Dearborn and portions of Detroit’s Warrendale neighborhood, to support the young lawmaker, who has quickly established himself as an influential voice on budget matters, public policy and bipartisan cooperation.

Last year, Farhat was named “Most Effective Democratic Legislator” in the Michigan House of Representatives in a survey conducted by MIRS News, the Lansing-based publication that covers state government and the legislature.

Farhat serves as vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, one of the legislature’s most influential committees responsible for crafting the state budget. He also serves on the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the Joint Capital Outlay Subcommittee, where he helps oversee state regulations and major infrastructure investments.

Since taking office, Farhat has focused on strengthening Michigan’s economy, expanding public health initiatives, improving public safety and investing in infrastructure. He supported legislation creating a statewide innovation fund for entrepreneurs and startup businesses, backed policies limiting cellphone use in classrooms to improve student performance, and secured state funding to replace lead water service lines and improve public health infrastructure in Dearborn.

Farhat is seeking re-election for his third two-years term in the State House.

Gary Schlack

Democrat – District 2

AAPAC also endorsed Democratic candidate Gary Schlack in the Second House District, which includes Allen Park, Lincoln Park, Melvindale and northern Southgate.

Schlack is competing in the Democratic primary against former State Rep. Frank Liberati and Joanna Whaley on a platform centered on lowering the cost of living for working families, strengthening public safety, supporting police and fire departments, improving infrastructure throughout the Downriver communities and advocating for working families, small businesses, organized labor and families raising children with special needs.

A public employee, former Allen Park City Council member and veteran of the Michigan Army National Guard, Schlack says his campaign is rooted in the everyday concerns of families seeking honest leadership, safe neighborhoods, better schools and a government that works for ordinary people.

AAPAC said its endorsement reflects Schlack’s commitment to inclusion, mutual respect and policies that support immigrant families and the diverse communities of Downriver. Schlack has publicly supported creating fair and practical pathways to U.S. citizenship, strengthening protections for immigrant families and expanding English as a Second Language (ESL) programs so language is never a barrier to economic opportunity or access to government services.

“I am proud to receive AAPAC’s endorsement,” Schlack said. “It means a great deal to me because it represents our shared values, mutual trust and respect. I am grateful for this support and will continue fighting for Arab American families and all residents of the Downriver communities.”

The State House of Representatives consists of 110 members, each representing one of the state’s 110 legislative districts. Each of the 110 lawmakers represents a single legislative district containing roughly 77,000 to 91,000 residents. Representatives are elected during even-numbered years to serve two-year terms. Under the state’s modified term limit laws, lawmakers can serve up to 12 total years in the legislature.

– More endorsements to follow.