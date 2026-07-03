AAPAC supports Wayne County Public Transit, Dearborn Public Libraries proposalsand Judicial candidates in August Primary.

The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) has endorsed two tax proposals on the August 4 primary election ballot, supporting funding for Dearborn’s library millage renewal and the Wayne County transportation millage.

Wayne County transportation millage

In a proposal that will be presented for the first time to voters in every city and township across Wayne County, the region’s public transportation authority is seeking approval of a property tax of approximately 1 mill annually (about one dollar for every $1,000 of taxable property value) to fund public transportation services through the regional SMART (Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation) bus system, which also serves Oakland, Macomb and Monroe Counties.

The proposed 10-year millage is intended to improve and expand the countywide bus network, better connecting local communities while enhancing transportation services for senior citizens, veterans, people with disabilities and the general public. The expanded service is designed to improve access to health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial centers and employment opportunities.

The proposal would levy a countywide property tax beginning this year and continuing through 2035, at an annual rate ranging from 0.98 to 0.994 mills on all residential and commercial properties throughout Wayne County.

For the first time, voters in all 43 municipalities in Wayne County will participate in the referendum, including 17 communities that previously opted out of SMART service, including Livonia, Canton, Northville and Plymouth.

The countywide vote follows a recent amendment to Michigan law that eliminated the previous opt-out provision, which had allowed municipalities to decline participation in the regional transit system.

In announcing its endorsement, AAPAC said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans has made building a stronger and more connected region a top priority to ensure that residents without reliable transportation are not left behind.

“For this reason, AAPAC strongly supports this transit proposal and urges Wayne County residents to vote a resounding ‘Yes,’” the organization said.

Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe emphasized that the proposal is ultimately about improving people’s lives.

“This is about seniors who need transportation to their doctors, people with disabilities who deserve independence and dignity, and students who need reliable transportation to school, work and other opportunities,” Turfe said. “For them, public transit is not a luxury — it is a lifeline.”

Turfe added that the county has a responsibility to care for one another and build a community where every resident has a fair opportunity to reach their destination.

“Vote yes on public transit because together we move Wayne County forward,” Turfe said.

Dearborn Public Libraries millage

In a separate ballot proposal that will appear only before Dearborn voters, AAPAC also endorsed renewing the 1-mill property tax dedicated to operating the city’s public library system for an additional six years, beginning June 30, 2027.

Dearborn voters previously approved the library millage, and renewing it would continue generating an estimated $4.2 million annually, representing approximately 60 percent of the operating budget for the city’s three public libraries:

Henry Ford Centennial Library

Bryant Branch Library

Esper Branch Library

The Dearborn City Council voted in mid-January to place the proposal on the August 4 primary ballot, following a recommendation from the city attorney to ensure continued funding for the operational and logistical needs of the library system.

– More endorsements to follow.