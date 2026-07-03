Friends of the Rouge honor Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud for environmental stewardship

DEARBORN — Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud has been honored by the Friends of the Rouge (FOTR) with its Best Friend of the Rouge Award, recognizing his leadership in advancing environmental sustainability and protecting the Rouge River through green infrastructure and community partnerships.

The nonprofit organization presented the award in recognition of Hammoud’s commitment to improving the health of the Rouge River watershed and expanding environmental initiatives throughout Dearborn. During the presentation, FOTR also presented the mayor with a special recognition from U.S. Senator Gary Peters commemorating the honor.

According to Friends of the Rouge, Hammoud has championed projects that improve stormwater management, increase public awareness of environmental conservation and strengthen the city’s long-term sustainability efforts. Among those initiatives are the installation of rain gardens in Dearborn parks and educational partnerships with the organization to teach residents about the importance of managing rainwater runoff before it reaches the Rouge River.

The organization said Dearborn’s collaborative approach has become a model for sustainable watershed management while helping create a healthier environment for future generations.

“Mayor Hammoud’s dedication to expanding rain gardens and community education has created a healthier, more resilient Rouge River,” said Cyndi Ross, restoration manager at Friends of the Rouge. “Dearborn’s partnership, and the mayor’s strong support, ensures a lasting environmental impact for future generations.”

The award comes as Dearborn continues to invest in projects designed to reconnect residents with the Rouge River. Earlier this year, the city celebrated the completion of the new Rouge River Trail, a project Hammoud has closely supported that expands public access to the river while complementing ongoing restoration and conservation efforts.

Hammoud said the recognition reflects the city’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship rather than any individual accomplishment.

“I am honored to receive this award from the Friends of the Rouge,” Hammoud said. “To me, it reflects Dearborn’s shared commitment to environmental stewardship. Through our partnerships, we are working together to protect the Rouge and build a sustainable, resilient future for the community.”

Founded in 1986, Friends of the Rouge is a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to restoring, protecting and enhancing the Rouge River and its watershed throughout southeast Michigan through education, habitat restoration, volunteer programs and community partnerships.