SEMCOG awards Dearborn Heights $700,000 to improve school crossings

Left to right: Council Chair Pro Tem Hassan Saab, Councilwoman Margaret King, SEMCOG Deputy Executive Director Kevin Vettraino, Chief of Staff Mallak Beydoun, Mayor Mo Baydoun, Council Chair Hassan Ahmad, Grants Director Nicole Hefty, Councilman Tom Wencel.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city has secured $700,000 in federal transportation funding to improve pedestrian safety around schools, allowing the city to install new raised intersections, enhanced crosswalks and flashing pedestrian beacons at dozens of locations.

The funding, awarded through the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments’ (SEMCOG) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), was formally recognized during the June 23 Dearborn Heights City Council meeting, where SEMCOG officials presented city leaders with a ceremonial check.

The competitive grant program distributes approximately $10 million in federal funding annually for local transportation projects that improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists. Eligible projects include sidewalk upgrades, shared-use paths, complete streets improvements and pedestrian safety enhancements.

Mayor Mo Baydoun said the investment represents another significant step toward improving public infrastructure and protecting children traveling to and from school.

“This is exactly the kind of partnership that delivers real results for our community,” Baydoun said. “This investment means safer routes for our kids and stronger infrastructure for everyone who lives and travels through Dearborn Heights.”

The project will finance the construction of approximately five raised intersections and 22 pedestrian crossings equipped with Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) at locations identified through the city’s 2024 engineering safety evaluations. Additional improvements will include high-visibility crosswalk markings, new stop bars and upgraded pedestrian warning signs at nearby intersections.

The safety upgrades will benefit students attending numerous schools throughout the city, including Global Heights, Thorne, Hillcrest, St. Linus/Highview, STAR International Academy, Dearborn Campus, Crestwood, WISE Academy, Kinloch Elementary, Pardee School, O.W. Best Middle School, Bedford School, River Oaks Elementary, Robichaud High School and schools serving the Annapolis and Polk corridors.

SEMCOG Deputy Executive Director Kevin Vettraino said the project stood out because of the city’s comprehensive approach to improving pedestrian safety.

“The Transportation Alternatives Program is one of our largest sources of funding that goes directly into local communities,” Vettraino said. “Dearborn Heights identified numerous opportunities throughout the city to support safer school crossings, and SEMCOG’s Regional Review Committee was eager to support them. We also appreciate our representatives in Washington and Lansing who have championed this program.”

City officials said the improvements will help separate pedestrians from vehicle traffic, improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities, encourage walking and other forms of active transportation, reduce traffic congestion and better connect neighborhoods with schools, parks, businesses and other community destinations.

The project also advances the goals of SEMCOG’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Mobility Plan for Southeast Michigan and the Southeast Michigan Transportation Safety Plan, both of which prioritize safer, more accessible transportation networks throughout the region.