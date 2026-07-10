Kasey Chammout, joined by Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and other local officials and guests, cuts the ribbon for his new High Société restaurant in Downtown West Dearborn on June 29.

DEARBORN — Dearborn restaurateur Kasey Chammout has added another milestone to his growing hospitality portfolio with the grand opening of High Société, an upscale restaurant in the heart of West Downtown Dearborn that reflects continued investment in the city’s commercial district while introducing a distinctive fine dining experience to Metro Detroit.

The restaurant officially celebrated its grand opening on the evening of Monday, June 29, drawing a large crowd of elected officials, business leaders and diverse community members.

Those attending included Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Helal Farhat and Dearborn City Council President Mike Sareini, along with numerous restaurant owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders who gathered to congratulate Chammout on his latest venture.

Located at 22115 Michigan Avenue in West Downtown Dearborn, High Société offers a contemporary dining concept featuring premium steaks, fresh seafood and globally inspired cuisine in an atmosphere designed to blend exceptional food with refined hospitality.

From the moment guests enter, the restaurant showcases an elegant interior highlighted by warm lighting, sophisticated décor and thoughtfully designed dining spaces that accommodate everything from family celebrations and social gatherings to business meetings. Expansive windows overlooking Michigan Avenue integrate the energy of downtown Dearborn into the dining experience.

More than simply serving upscale cuisine, High Société aims to provide a complete hospitality experience. Attention to detail extends from the welcoming reception and attentive service to the presentation of each dish, creating an atmosphere intended to make every visit memorable.

For Chammout, High Société represents the latest chapter in a career deeply rooted in Dearborn’s restaurant industry.

His family’s name has been associated with the local dining scene since the 1990s, when Ciao Restaurant became one of the city’s best-known establishments. Growing up in that environment, Chammout developed an early appreciation for the restaurant business, learning firsthand the importance of customer relationships, consistency and attention to detail.

Rather than simply continuing the family tradition, he chose to build his own identity while embracing the evolving expectations of today’s diners.

In 2017, Chammout opened Mint29, a fine dining restaurant housed inside a historic building dating back to 1929, in West Downtown Dearborn. Combining high-quality cuisine, attentive service, distinctive architecture and an upscale atmosphere, Mint 29 quickly established itself as one of Dearborn’s premier restaurants, attracting guests from throughout Metro Detroit.

High Société builds on that success while introducing a fresh vision centered on immersive hospitality, where the restaurant’s design and ambiance are as integral to the experience as the food itself.

Mayor Hammoud congratulated Chammout on the opening, saying continued investment in projects of this caliber reflects strong confidence in Dearborn’s future while strengthening the local economy and commercial district.

Bilal Hammoud, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce, described High Société as a valuable addition to Dearborn’s hospitality industry and a reflection of the entrepreneurial spirit of Arab American business owners. He said investments like this contribute to local economic growth and reinforce Dearborn’s reputation as a destination for business and investment.

Sareini also praised the new restaurant, saying projects built on quality and innovation add lasting value to the city and help strengthen Dearborn’s growing reputation as a regional dining destination.

From the family’s early success with LaPita Restaurant to Ciao to the acclaim earned by Mint29 and now the opening of High Société, Chammout’s career has been guided by a philosophy that genuine hospitality is measured not only by what is served at the table, but by the lasting impression guests take with them after every visit.