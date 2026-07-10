A survey conducted by EPIC-MRA says Michiganders support lowering the legal blood alcohol content limit for adult drivers from 0.08 to 0.05.

The survey, sponsored by 0.5 Saves Lives, an advocacy group that seeks to reform blood alcohol content standards for drivers, found that 52 percent of people strongly supported the change and 16 percent somewhat supported it. A total of 18 percent of voters strongly opposed the move and 8 percent somewhat opposed it; 6 percent of voters were undecided or refused to answer.

52 percent Strong support

16 percent Somewhat support

68 percent Total support

26 percent Total opposed

8 percent Somewhat oppose

18 percent Strongly oppose

6 percent Undecided/Refused

Women support the change at a much higher rate than men, 77 percent compared to 58 percent. Some 79 percent of surveyed women over the age of 50 supported the change, and 74 percent under 50 did.

Older people tended to support the change more than those in the younger generations: 73 percent of voters 65 and older supported the change, followed by those aged 35-49 at 67 percent. Sixty-six percent of voters 50 to 64 and under 35 supported the change.

According to the survey, Democrats support this change by 74 percent, followed by Independent voters at 66 percent and Republicans at 62 percent. Democratic women and Independent women support it by 79 percent each, with Republican women supportive by 73 percent. Democratic men support the proposed change by 67 percent, Independent men by 54 percent and Republican men by 52 percent.

Liberal voters are most supportive by 81 percent, followed by conservatives at 64 percent, with moderates only slightly lower at 63 percent.

Wayne County was shown to be the most supportive at 82 percent, followed by Macomb County at 67 percent and Oakland County at 63 percent. Sixty-six percent of “outstate” voters supported the change.

“These poll results clearly show that Michigan voters see great value in lowering the blood alcohol concentration to 0.05 because they understand it will save the lives of many Michigan drivers and their passengers,” EPIC-MRA President Bernie Porn said in a news release. “Opinions about the dangers of drunk driving have been changing over the years and now voters are ready to see this important change in Michigan driving laws.”

The survey was conducted between June 15 and June 20 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.