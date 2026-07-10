Survey finds American Jews hold more favorable views of Mamdani than Netanyahu.

NEW YORK — A new national survey suggests that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is viewed more favorably by American Jews than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscoring the growing complexity of political attitudes toward Israel within the American Jewish community.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that Mamdani holds a net positive favorability rating among Jewish Americans despite facing sustained criticism over his positions on Israel and the war in Gaza.

According to the survey, 44 percent of Jewish respondents said they view Mamdani favorably, while 39 percent expressed an unfavorable opinion, giving him a net favorability rating of +5 percentage points.

By comparison, Netanyahu received a 32 percent favorable rating and a 59 percent unfavorable rating among Jewish respondents, resulting in a net favorability of -27 percentage points.

The findings come as political attitudes toward Israel continue to evolve among Democrats and many American Jews, particularly in the wake of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Mamdani has frequently drawn national attention for his comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During his political rise in New York City, he declined to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”, saying he did not believe elected officials should police political language while emphasizing that he opposes anti-Semitism and violence against Jewish people.

His remarks prompted criticism from political opponents and several Jewish organizations, who argued that the slogan is widely interpreted as encouraging violence against Jews.

More recently, however, Mamdani publicly condemned anti-Semitic vandalism after swastikas were painted on synagogues and residential properties in New York City. He has also pledged that his administration would strengthen hate crime prevention efforts and ensure the safety of Jewish residents while reversing several Israel-related executive orders issued by former Mayor Eric Adams.

Views on U.S. policy toward Israel

The survey also found increasing skepticism among respondents regarding U.S. policy toward Israel.

Overall, 38 percent of those surveyed believe the United States is too supportive of Israel, compared with 24 percent who believe Washington is too supportive of Palestinians.

Among Jewish respondents, opinions on whether Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians were divided. Thirty percent answered yes, while 49 percent said no. Another 21 percent said they did not have enough information to form an opinion.

The poll also highlighted the political makeup of American Jewish voters. Fifty-nine percent identified as Democrats, 27 percent as Republicans and 14 percent as independents or politically unaffiliated.

Democratic attitudes continue to shift

According to the Associated Press, Democratic views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have shifted significantly since early 2024.

Nearly six in 10 Democrats now believe the United States is too supportive of Israel, compared with 45 percent in an AP-NORC survey conducted in January 2024 during the administration of former President Biden.

Among Jewish Democrats, 51 percent now say U.S. policy favors Israel too heavily.

At the same time, 62 percent of Democrats believe the United States is not supportive enough of Palestinians, up from 49 percent two years earlier.

The poll also found that 40 percent of Jewish adults approve of President Trump’s handling of issues related to Israel, while 58 percent disapprove.

Researchers said the findings reflect the increasingly diverse political views within the American Jewish community, where opinions on Israel, U.S. foreign policy and Middle East issues continue to evolve along ideological and partisan lines.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted between June 11 and June 17 among 1,022 Jewish adults nationwide and carries a margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points.