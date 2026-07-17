The FBI warns residents against AI voice cloning and online fraud schemes

ETROIT — The FBI’s Detroit Field Office is warning residents to remain vigilant as scammers increasingly use phone calls, text messages, emails, social media platforms and smartphone apps to steal money and personal information, urging the public to verify the legitimacy of any unexpected communication before responding or sharing sensitive information.

In a statement posted on its official website, the FBI said modern scams often rely on creating a sense of urgency or fear to pressure victims into making hasty decisions, such as transferring money or revealing banking and personal information before they have a chance to verify the claims.

Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said that taking a few moments to verify the identity of a caller or message sender can prevent significant financial losses and protect personal information. She also encouraged people to consult a trusted family member or friend if they are unsure about any unexpected request.

The warning comes as online fraud schemes continue to evolve rapidly, fueled by advances in artificial intelligence and the widespread use of cryptocurrency, making scams increasingly sophisticated and convincing.

AI fuels new wave of scams

Bryan Drake, supervisory special agent with the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said today’s most common scams extend far beyond suspicious phone calls.

Fraud schemes often begin with what appears to be an innocent text message sent to the “wrong number”, a friendly conversation on social media, a dating app connection or an investment opportunity promising unusually high returns in a short period of time.

Speaking with the Detroit News, Drake said scammers rarely ask for money immediately. Instead, they spend days, weeks or even months building trust before gradually persuading victims to send money or invest in fraudulent ventures.

Victims are frequently instructed to make payments using cryptocurrency, gift cards or electronic payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover.

Drake also warned that criminal organizations are increasingly using artificial intelligence to clone voices and create realistic fake photos and videos using images and recordings taken from social media accounts.

In some cases, scammers impersonate a family member or close friend, claiming to have been involved in a car accident, medical emergency or legal crisis that requires immediate financial assistance.

Drake recalled an incident involving one of his own relatives, who received what appeared to be a phone call from her son asking for banking information because of an emergency.

Rather than responding immediately, she called her son’s regular phone number and discovered the voice had been completely fabricated using artificial intelligence, preventing her from becoming a victim.

Romance scams remain widespread

The FBI also warned that romance scams have become one of the fastest-growing forms of online fraud.

Typically, scammers create fake profiles on social media or dating platforms using stolen photographs or AI-generated images and videos before establishing an emotional relationship with a victim.

According to the FBI, fraudsters often overwhelm victims with affection and promises of a future together, sometimes discussing marriage within a short period of time. They then encourage victims to move conversations from dating platforms to private messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram, where there is less platform oversight.

Many scammers claim to work overseas in industries such as oil, construction or international business, using frequent travel as an excuse for avoiding in-person meetings or video calls.

After gaining the victim’s trust, they fabricate stories involving illness, financial hardship, legal problems, travel expenses or supposedly guaranteed investment opportunities before asking for money.

The FBI said several warning signs should immediately raise concern, including repeated excuses for avoiding face-to-face meetings, requests to keep the relationship secret, declarations of love unusually early in the relationship and requests for money or investments in cryptocurrency, gift cards or digital wallets.

Officials also cautioned against requests to receive money into one’s own bank account and then transfer it elsewhere. In many cases, victims unknowingly become involved in money laundering or other financial crimes, exposing themselves to potential criminal liability.

Awareness is the best defense

The FBI emphasized that the best protection against fraud is to verify before acting.

The agency advises the public never to respond to urgent financial requests accompanied by pressure, fear or emotional manipulation, and never to send money to someone they have not met in person.

Residents are also encouraged not to share passwords, banking information or other sensitive personal data with unknown individuals, to conduct reverse-image searches on suspicious online profiles and to seek advice from trusted family members or friends whenever something appears suspicious.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam or has become a victim is urged to report the incident immediately through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

The FBI said prompt reporting can help investigators trace financial transactions, reduce victims’ losses and disrupt criminal networks before additional people are targeted.

The agency concluded its warning by reminding the public that scammers ultimately rely on exploiting trust and emotions, and that taking just a few minutes to verify a request before sending money or sharing personal information can prevent devastating financial losses.