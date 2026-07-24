Oakland County Ballot Features School Funding, Public Safety and Infrastructure Tax Measures

PONTIAC — Voters across Oakland County will decide on more than 40 tax proposals in the Aug. 4 primary election, including a countywide property tax measure that would provide additional funding for public schools throughout the county.

The countywide proposal would levy a 1.5-mill property tax — equivalent to $1.50 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value — for six years. If approved, the measure is expected to generate approximately $126 million during its first year, with the revenue distributed among all 28 public school districts serving Oakland County based on student enrollment.

The remaining proposals, which would collectively cost taxpayers an estimated $125 million annually if approved, apply to individual communities and would fund a wide range of local services. These include public safety programs such as police, fire and emergency medical services, pension obligations, infrastructure improvements — including roads, sewer systems and water mains — parks and recreational facilities, senior and youth programs, libraries and additional school funding proposals for the Almont, Waterford, Northville and Oxford school districts.

Local ballot measures involving public safety, infrastructure, libraries and other municipal services will also appear before voters in the cities and townships of Auburn Hills, Lake Orion Township, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Madison Heights, Hazel Park, Ferndale, Royal Oak, Rochester Hills, Wixom, Bloomfield Township, Addison Township, Highland Township, Independence Township, Springfield Township, Waterford Township, White Lake Township and the Village of Franklin.