Michigan's 11th District race intensifies as Ufford targets Moss over Israel, Iran and campaign funding

SOUTHFIELD — The campaign of Democratic congressional candidate Don Ufford has launched a sharp attack on its chief rival in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District primary, State Sen. Jeremy Moss, accusing him of putting support for Israel ahead of local concerns and refusing to participate in a public debate before the Aug. 4 primary election.

Ufford and Moss are among four Democrats seeking the open seat representing Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, which covers most of Oakland County. The Democratic field also includes Aisha Farooqi and John Paul Torres, who are competing to succeed U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Ufford campaign criticized Moss over his campaign financing and his positions on Israel and the U.S. conflict with Iran.

According to the statement, Oakland Forward had planned to host a candidate forum that would give voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates and ask questions before casting their ballots. The forum, scheduled for Friday, July 24, was canceled after Moss declined to participate, according to the Ufford campaign.

The campaign argued that Moss’ absence deprived voters of their final opportunity to compare the candidates’ positions side by side before the Aug. 4 primary.

The statement also cited an audio recording circulating online in which Moss is allegedly heard saying, “The entire purpose of my campaign is to make sure America continues to support Israel.” The Ufford campaign argued that the statement reflected Moss’ political priorities, including support for continued U.S. military action against Iran.

The campaign further accused Moss of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from corporate political action committees, utility PACs and AIPAC’s donor network, including $55,000 routed through the Better Blue Fund, which the campaign described as a vehicle for AIPAC-aligned contributions, as well as support from Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI).

According to the Ufford campaign, newly filed federal campaign finance reports show Ufford entering the final stretch of the race with more cash on hand than any other candidate in the field. The campaign also said Ufford has outraised every candidate since entering the race in August 2025 while remaining the only major candidate refusing contributions from corporate PACs, utility PACs and AIPAC.

The Arabic-language statement further said Ufford has received endorsements from the Detroit News, The Arab American News and the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC).

Speaking with The Arab American News, Ufford campaign manager Mark Goldenberg said the candidate forum, originally scheduled for July 17 and postponed to July 24 because of severe weather, was ultimately canceled because “an insufficient number of candidates agreed to participate,” according to the organizers.

Goldenberg said Moss has repeatedly avoided answering questions regarding campaign contributions from political action committees and donors associated with AIPAC, as well as his position on the war with Iran.

Asked about the audio recording referenced in the campaign statement, Goldenberg said the campaign found it on Reddit after noticing it circulating online. He acknowledged, however, that the campaign has not independently verified the recording, nor has it been able to determine when or where it was made or the context in which the alleged remarks were delivered. He added that whoever originally posted the recording would be in the best position to verify its authenticity.

Regarding Moss’ campaign finances, Goldenberg said the Southfield senator received $55,000 from the Better Blue Fund, $2,000 from Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) and approximately $49,000 from major donors affiliated with AIPAC, bringing what the campaign described as Israel-aligned financial support to at least $100,000.

Goldenberg said Ufford has categorically refused to accept campaign contributions from corporate political action committees or organizations associated with the Israeli lobby and remains firmly opposed to war with Iran.

“I have a personal stake in this because my son serves in the U.S. military,” Ufford said. “I will not accept another endless war that sends young Americans like him overseas to fight.”

Ufford also criticized Moss over his campaign fundraising.

“Jeremy Moss has accepted at least $100,000 from donors and organizations affiliated with AIPAC. Because of that, he has adopted their positions and supported President Donald Trump’s actions toward Iran. Moss’ record makes him unfit.”

The Ufford campaign concluded its statement by renewing its call for Moss to participate in a public debate before the Aug. 4 primary, arguing that Oakland County voters deserve the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates and hold them accountable for their records before casting their ballots.