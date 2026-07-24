LANSING — After a full month of absentee voting by mail, Michigan voters can now cast their ballots in person at early voting sites established across the state for the Aug. 4 primary election.

The nine-day early in-person voting period begins Saturday, July 25, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 2, giving voters an additional opportunity to vote before Election Day.

Early voting locations and hours vary by city and township. Voters can find their assigned early voting site and operating hours by visiting the Michigan Voter Information Center at mvic.sos.state.mi.us.

To vote, individuals must present a valid photo ID, such as a Michigan driver’s license or a U.S. passport. Voters who do not have a photo ID may still cast a ballot by signing an affidavit affirming their identity.

Eligible residents who are not yet registered to vote may still register in person at their local clerk’s office by providing proof of residency. Same-day voter registration will remain available until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 4.