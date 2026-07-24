Michigan's gubernatorial race narrows to James vs. Johnson in the Republican primary, Benson vs. Swanson in the Democratic one

LANSING — Less than two weeks before Michigan’s Aug. 4 primary election, the Republican field for governor has narrowed to just two active candidates following former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox’s decision to suspend his campaign.

Although Cox has withdrawn, his name will remain on the Aug. 4 ballot because absentee voting began in late June. State Sen. Eric Nesbitt, who also ended his campaign shortly after ballots were printed, will likewise remain listed on the Republican ballot.

The departures of Cox and Nesbitt came after President Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. John James, dramatically reshaping the Republican primary. James is seeking to become Michigan’s first Black governor.

In a statement announcing the end of his campaign, Cox endorsed James, saying Trump’s backing fundamentally changed the race.

“On June 22, President Trump endorsed John James, breaking what had been a statistical tie between us,” Cox said. “While I did not fully appreciate the impact at the time, that endorsement put him in a position that could not be overcome in a three-way Republican primary.”

Cox said recent internal polling confirmed that Trump’s endorsement had made James the clear front-runner.

“The president’s endorsement reflects the strong loyalty Michigan Republicans have for Donald Trump,” Cox said, adding that he would do “everything possible” to help elect James.

Businessman Perry Johnson, who is self-funding his campaign, praised Cox for running what he called a strong campaign but urged Republican voters to rally behind him instead of James.

“While I’m sorry to see Mike leave the race, his decision creates a tremendous opportunity to unite Republicans who do not want John James to be our nominee,” Johnson said.

Republican voters who have already cast absentee ballots for Cox or Nesbitt may still contact their local clerk’s office to void and replace their ballots before the close of voting on Aug. 4.

Michigan Democrats welcomed Cox’s withdrawal and highlighted previous comments in which he criticized James.

In a statement, the Michigan Democratic Party said Cox had repeatedly described James as “a weak candidate” who was focused on his own political ambitions and had little chance of winning the general election.

On the Democratic side, the gubernatorial primary has already narrowed to two candidates: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face each other in the November general election to determine Michigan’s next governor. The winner will succeed Gov. Whitmer, who is term-limited under the Michigan Constitution and cannot seek a third consecutive term.